It takes more specialized services to educate a child who’s hearing-impaired than one who isn’t, more to educate a child with learning disabilities than one without and, yes, more to teach a child living in poverty than a middle-class child. And more services cost more money. So when the Legislature distributes $4.3 billion in state funding to school districts, it allocates extra funding based on those factors, and others.

But here’s the thing: We’re not spending the same amount of money on that learning-disabled child in Charleston as the child with the same disabilities in Sumter; we’re not spending the same to teach a poor child in Summerville as a poor child in Greenville.

And we should.

That’s the central idea behind the new school-funding model developed by the S.C. Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office at the direction of Gov. Henry McMaster, Senate President Harvey Peeler and House Speaker Jay Lucas: All students receive the same basic resources — the same student-to-teacher ratio; on average, teachers with the same amount of experience and expertise — and the same additional resources for any special needs.

That is both an obvious way to fund schools and a radical departure from the way we do it today.

It’s also a return to the way we used to fund schools.

A 12-fold difference

It would be easy to provide the same resources for similar students if all funding came from the state. But the Legislature decided long ago to create school districts to handle its job of educating students, and the districts help pay for schools, through property taxes.

The problem is that the taxable value of property per student ranges from $4,882 in Clarendon District 3 to $59,315 in Beaufort schools. That means if the tax rate in Beaufort County was, say, 100 mills, it would have to be set at 1,200 mills in Clarendon 3 to generate the same amount of money per student. No, that’s not a typo: The tax rate would have to be 12 times as high to raise the same amount per student.

The Legislature tried to address this problem in 1977 with the Education Finance Act, which directs more money to property-poor districts like Clarendon 3 and less to property-rich districts like Beaufort. Property owners in each paid the same tax rate for schools, and the state paid the balance so the same total amount was spent on similar students.

The law did allow individual districts to raise their taxes to provide extra services, or smaller classes, or to pay their teachers more. Still, it would have achieved most of the goal but for the fact that the Legislature kept creating new pools of funding that weren’t distributed based on the needs of the students: the Education Improvement Act, the Education Accountability Act, lottery funds, Act 388.

Today, only about a third of school funding is distributed through the EFA formula; the state distributes the rest of the money through six other formulas, some of which send more money to property-rich districts than to property-poor districts. The Act 388 formula, for instance, sends $809 per student to Dillon 3 and $4,951 per student to McCormick County, with wealthy districts such as Lexington 5, Beaufort and Charleston receiving more than twice as much per student as poor districts such as Clarendon 3 and Dillon 4.

Formula for a change

The new funding model gets us back to the idea of spending the same amount to educate similar kids by replacing those seven different funding formulas with a single formula. That new formula would pay for one teacher for every 16.5 poor kids and one for every 21.5 middle-class kids, with the number of administrators and specialists determined by the number of students, and funding for pay based on state averages.

Individual districts still could pay their teachers and administrators more or hire more administrators and teachers per student, by raising property taxes. But the state would no longer subsidize those locally funded extra personnel and higher salaries, as it does now.

That all sounds fair, right?

Well, hold that thought while I tell you how we’d get there.

The redistribution

Each district would be expected to collect 75 mills in property taxes (less than they collect now) to cover their share of this “basic educational program” — which doesn’t include athletics, 4K or a few other items. As with the EFA, the state would fill in the gaps so similar kids get the same size classrooms and the same extra services, regardless of where they live.

This would require the state to redistribute $174 million of the $4.3 billion in state funding — about 4 percent — with 55 districts receiving more than they do now and 26 receiving less.

Charleston County would receive $50 million less. That $50 million is paying for 124 teachers, 27 administrators and about 20 other employees beyond the numbers called for in the funding model.

Dorchester 4 would receive $400,000 less, but Berkeley County schools would receive an additional $11.5 million and Dorchester 2 another $10 million.

Senators got their first look at this plan Tuesday and promptly pronounced it too complicated to pass next year.

The truth might be that it’s too simple. Or it poses too simple a choice for lawmakers who don’t like how it would affect school districts they represent: Either it’s OK for some students to have larger class sizes and less experienced teachers than similar students in another district, or it isn’t.

You see, legislators don’t want to have to explain why they voted to keep providing vastly different resources to similar students. And the only ways to avoid that are to vote for this plan or else make sure it doesn’t make it to a vote.

