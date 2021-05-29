Scoppe: There are important things I can't tell you about the SC Legislature. Here's why.

If you want to know who to blame (or thank) for South Carolina's new open-carry gun law that Gov. Henry McMaster signed earlier this month, I can direct you to the spot on the legislative website that tells you who voted for the bill and who voted against it.

Ditto the new law that would have banned nearly all abortions if it hadn’t been blocked immediately by a federal judge ... as its sponsors knew would happen. And pretty much any other hyper-partisan bill that the Legislature passed this year.

I can even tell you, with a bit more complicated directions, where to find who voted to expand that unnecessary gun law into a crazyland law that would let everybody walk around with a pistol on their hip, even without a criminal background check, or any training in gun safety or any instruction in where they can legally carry those guns, and where it's against the law.

Of course, the official votes won’t tell you which House members voted for that bill only because they knew the Senate wouldn’t — which has been a favorite way of deceiving voters for decades, right up until this year, when the Senate became more willing to pass culture-war bills.

For that matter, the Senate’s 28-16 vote for open-carry doesn’t show which of those 28 worked feverishly to dilute the bill or to load it down with poison pills in hopes of defeating it, and then voted for it once it was clear it was going to pass. Then again, the fact is that they did vote for the bill in the end, and a bill can’t pass unless more people vote for it than against it, so maybe that doesn't matter a lot.

More to the point for today's point, the so-called “constitutional carry” measure that passed the House but was rejected by the Senate was a rare example of legislation that was actually killed.

The more common method of death in the Legislature is neglect. Bills can die an agonizing death on the Senate calendar — sometimes a single vote away from passage — after a single senator objects to debating it. That doesn't happen as often as it used to, but it's been in the process of happening to S.202 to let the state inspector general investigate school districts since March, when it received second reading in the Senate.

That’s why the question I usually can’t answer — and it’s a question I get pretty much every time I write about what the Legislature has failed to do — is who’s to blame when bills don’t pass.

Oh, sure, I can tell you that Sen. Chip Campsen placed an objection on S.202 that prevented its routine debate. But the Senate could get around that block if enough senators wanted to. That means everybody who didn’t do that is also to blame. But not one of them could singlehandedly overcome that objection, so each individual senator can deny responsibility.

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

More often, the neglect occurs in the dark, when bills are never even scheduled for a hearing. Sometimes the committee chairman is to blame, because he actively opposes a bill or simply has other priorities. Just as often — maybe more often — the sponsor wants credit for introducing a bill but doesn’t really want it to become law, so he never even asks for a hearing. Sometimes other legislators let the chairman know they plan to fight the bill, so she decides it’s more productive to use her committee’s time on bills that stand a chance of passing.

Lawmakers blocking legislation sometimes admit to it; often they won’t. Often other lawmakers will tell me or other journalists who’s holding up legislation … if they know … and then only off the record. That means I can't responsibly share that information with you unless I spend a lot more time than it’s usually worth to try to get a lot more legislators to tell me the same thing, which I then have to give the lawmaker in question the opportunity to deny. Which he usually will do.

So if you want to know whose fault it is that bills never made it out of committee this year to make people who lobby city and county councils register as lobbyists, or to prohibit judges from setting bail for people arrested while out on bail from another arrest, or to bar people from running for office if they have outstanding ethics fines … I can’t tell you.

Ditto for why even though the Senate passed it 41-1, the House never voted on a bill to prevent a lot of drunk drivers from getting behind the wheel, by requiring everyone convicted of DUI to install an ignition-interlock device on their vehicle. And why the Senate never considered a bill, which passed the House 109-3, to clarify the governor’s powers during a state of emergency.

What I can tell you is that beyond the person who worked to cause each of those bills' death by neglect, every legislator who didn’t work to overcome that effort shares part of the blame. That's why the unsatisfying fact is that in most cases, it's the Legislature, rather than individual legislators, that's to blame for all the things that don't get done.

And it's why a state that gives an enormous amount of power to its Legislature, and precious little (except during a pandemic) to its governor, or to cities and counties, has a hard time moving forward.