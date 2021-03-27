Scoppe: 'The strong get stronger, and the weak get weaker' unless SC schools step up. Now.

S.C. senators started the week by sending a bill to a House-Senate conference committee to let school districts create multiple “schools of innovation” — think Meeting Street @Brentwood. That’s a wonky way of saying lawmakers finally are close to passing one of the most controversial elements of the big education reform package that died last year the result of the pandemic and Senate … um, Senateness.

And H.3589 isn’t the only reform effort on the move. The Senate also has passed S.201, which makes it easier for the state superintendent to take over struggling school districts and, critically, remove the school board, thus eliminating what often is the biggest problem.

As well as S.203, which lets the governor remove any school board member who engages in “malfeasance, misfeasance, absenteeism, conflicts of interest, misconduct, persistent neglect of duty in office or is deemed incompetent or incapacitated” — much as he can remove special protected state government employees for those causes. It may seem strange to let the governor remove school board members, but currently no one has that authority, which resided in county boards of education back when we had county boards of education.

Although the House hasn’t taken up similar bills, House leaders have introduced bills to enact other parts of the 2019-20 reform bill.

But don’t expect to see that next wave of reforms that we’ve been promised and that we so desperately need: the ones that finally get serious about providing early childhood education to get our neediest children ready to succeed in school, and overhauls a school funding system that too often fails to provide money for the extra classes and better teachers that impoverished students need most.

House Education Chairwoman Rita Allison told me that her goal this year is extremely modest.

“Pre-pandemic, we were at a place to take a look at everything in education and move it forward,” she said, stretching her arms out to encompass the world. “But when the pandemic came along, we got in survival mode, and now we’re just trying to pick up along the way and make sure we don’t put any undue pressure and meet the needs.”

Senate Education Chairman Greg Hembree is more blunt.

“There’s long-term effects that I don’t think we’re going to overcome with lots of kids,” he told me, and lawmakers can’t afford to focus on all the reforms we needed pre-pandemic until the more urgent needs created by the pandemic are addressed.

Both lawmakers have been asking education officials how they plan to catch kids up, and the answers have been vague. Likely because the solution is pretty mundane, and there’s not a lot for the Legislature to do except keep pushing educators.

“It’s going to be plain, hard ugly work,” Mr. Hembree said. “There’s no magic bullet. There’s no broadband that’s going to fix all this. It’s going to be sitting down with kids who are struggling. It’s basically more seat time, one way or another. You can build it a lot of different ways: longer school days, weekends, summers, pods. There’s lots of ideas. They’re just common sense.”

Unfortunately, not everyone uses common sense. And the kids who will be lost forever are the ones in the districts that fail to engage that hard work — that is, largely the districts that the 2019-20 education reform package had sought to protect kids from.

“This is going to be an example of the strong get stronger and the weak get weaker, and you can already see it,” Mr. Hembree said. “You’ve got districts that went ahead and opened up, and you’ve got districts that didn’t. And race seemed to play a role. You’re going to have this hue and cry in a couple of years about how the white kids are doing well on tests and black kids are not. But it’s because, guess what: Oconee opened up, and Richland 1 didn’t. And they’re going to say ‘If you give us more resources we can fix this.’ Which is not true,” because those districts created the problem by making bad choices.

I don’t know how much of a role race played in school districts’ lockout decisions and how much was about political philosophy, party and competence of school board members and administrators. But he’s right about the effect: A national survey released Wednesday by the Biden administration showed that 30% of white students and 61% of black students were still learning remotely earlier this month.

And he's right about the fact that the districts that have focused on the demands by their most vocal teachers to keep the schools closed are likely to have the worst outcomes. Unless they do extraordinary things in the coming weeks and months to catch the kids up.

So here’s the upside: They can do extraordinary things. Particularly if those that lack the leadership they need turn to the state Education Department for ideas and assistance. It won’t be easy, and it won’t be cheap, especially since it requires hiring more teachers.

But it’s possible.

And not only is the federal government throwing money at them, but Ms. Allison and Mr. Hembree both assured me that they and their colleagues are ready to assist those districts that are willing to do that hard work to save their students from a life of failure.

“Walk into the Statehouse and say, ‘We need this money for this purpose, and this is exactly why,’” Mr. Hembree said. “You’re going to get a very sympathetic ear.” But the clock is ticking.