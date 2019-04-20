Legendary Republican campaign strategist Richard Quinn is history. His business has been destroyed, his reputation ruined, and most significantly, the stable of high-placed officeholders who used to stake out positions based on his advice now look elsewhere for direction.
So the body politic is no longer threatened by this former political kingmaker, who was allowed to plead guilty to one minor charge in 2017 in exchange for cooperation with a state grand jury investigation of legislative corruption. Although it’s important to prosecute crime when it occurs, there is no overarching societal interest in whether he is convicted on new perjury and obstruction of justice charges stemming from his testimony last year before a state grand jury. The tidbits of new information revealed in the dozen indictments are for the most part of no significance to the life of our state.
The one exception involves Attorney General Alan Wilson.
This story has dragged out over several years, so let’s do a quick refresher. A judge was trying to shut down Mr. Wilson’s corruption investigation of then-House Speaker Bobby Harrell, so Mr. Wilson asked Solicitor David Pascoe to take over the case. Mr. Pascoe won a guilty plea, in which Mr. Harrell resigned his office and agreed to cooperate with investigators. At that point, Mr. Wilson wanted to remind Mr. Pascoe that his jurisdiction extended only to Mr. Harrell, and that any information Mr. Harrell provided about other lawmakers should be turned over to the attorney general’s office. So he sought the advice of his political consultant, Mr. Quinn. This, we already knew.
Last week’s indictments say that Mr. Quinn’s assistance was “motivated by Quinn’s desire to protect his son Rick Quinn from being investigated and/or prosecuted by Solicitor Pascoe.” Perhaps Mr. Pascoe will prove that, and perhaps he won’t; that, again, is a police matter, of no public policy concern.
What we learned last week is that this wasn’t a one-off: Mr. Quinn was far more involved in the workings of the attorney general’s office.
Here’s how the indictments describe what he told the grand jury: “When asked if drafting public statements for the Attorney General was normal for a campaign consultant, QUINN testified, ‘Yeah, especially if it’s a candidate that doesn’t have a writer or a press person on his staff.’”
And: “When asked why he would be editing or drafting a letter on behalf of the Attorney General to Solicitor Pascoe, QUINN testified, ‘Because he didn’t have a writer to — you know, he likes my writing. I was his de facto press secretary.’”
His de facto press secretary. Set aside the fact that the attorney general’s office did in fact have a spokesman. Just let that self-description sink in a moment.
A political consultant — a person whose job is to win elections — was acting as the “de facto press secretary” to South Carolina’s top law enforcement officer, the person in charge of all criminal investigations in our state, the person whose job it is to see to it that prosecutorial decisions are based on facts and untainted by politics.
The problem isn’t that Mr. Wilson was accepting political advice about a criminal investigation from the target of a grand jury investigation; the activities that landed the Quinns’ names in a SLED report about Mr. Harrell were not in fact illegal, and there was no reason at that time to suspect they would lead to criminal charges. The problem is that Mr. Wilson was accepting political advice about a criminal investigation. From a political consultant.
Mr. Wilson has acknowledged, first to me 20 months ago and last year to the state grand jury, that he showed poor judgment in seeking Mr. Quinn’s advice on letters and statements involving the investigation that eventually snared Mr. Quinn.
But it’s never been clear that Mr. Wilson understands that the attorney general should never discuss anything going on inside the attorney general’s office — particularly if it touches even remotely on criminal prosecutions — with any political consultant. And while we don’t have any reason to believe that other prosecutors have such disturbingly close relationships with their political consultants as Mr. Wilson apparently had with Mr. Quinn, we also don’t have any reason to believe that other prosecutors understand this any better than Mr. Wilson does. (A spokesman for another longtime Quinn client told me Friday that Gov. Henry McMaster never discussed official business with Mr. Quinn when he was attorney general.)
No one should make official decisions based on advice from campaign advisers, but especially not prosecutors, who have a different role but the same responsibility as judges to set aside political considerations while in office. I doubt there’s any way to outlaw that, but we could cut down on it if we required them to explain on their quarterly disclosure reports any campaign spending that is related to their official duties — and then monitor that regularly.
