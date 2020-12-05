Scoppe: The most dangerous place in South Carolina? Without changes, Statehouse could take title

The S.C. Statehouse occupies half of a four-block square in the middle of downtown Columbia. The House and Senate office buildings sit on the southern half, along with four other buildings. An underground parking garage doubles as a passageway between the Statehouse and the offices that avoids the coldest days of winter.

So after the House adjourned its two-day organizational session Wednesday morning and representatives headed back to their office building for committee meetings, I made my way down the escalator into the garage, past the basement entrance to the Senate building and toward the basement entrance of the Blatt Building, where I saw House members queued up — and suddenly realized what I was about to do.

I turned, walked around the corner, up the ramp, out onto the sidewalk, back onto the Capitol Complex, through the ground floor entrance, down the long corridor and into the spacious stairwell, where I removed my ankle-length wool coat, draped it over my arm and started climbing. Midway up the second flight, I stripped off the wool sweater that reached down nearly to my over-the-knee boots. Another flight up, I reached under the sweater and coat into my 9-pound pocketbook and pulled out a clip so I could gather my hair up off my neck. Five flights is easy, even if I haven’t been to my gym since March; still, I could feel the beads of perspiration forming around the edge of my face by the time I reached the top.

But with multiple high-risk people in my small social pod, what choice did I have? After what I had just witnessed, it felt reckless to get on an elevator with any random assortment of S.C. legislators.

With the governor’s mask mandate for state buildings and Columbia’s mandate for public places considered inapplicable inside the Statehouse, Speaker Jay Lucas “strongly encouraged” House members to wear masks on the House floor and in their office building. Most did. Several didn’t. Some pulled their masks off when they sat at their desks, inches away from their desk mates. When I reviewed pictures I took inside the chamber, I counted 30 lawmakers (out of 124) either without masks or with masks adorning their chins.

On Tuesday, the Republican and Democratic caucuses had gathered over lunch to elect officers (the smaller Democratic caucus in a larger room than normal), engaging in one of the communal activities most likely to result in COVID-19 transmission. That evening, several accepted an open invitation to gather at a local bar.

Mr. Lucas made rapid tests available before Tuesday’s session, which is a smart way to get in front of an outbreak but also apparently gave some lawmakers license to ditch their masks. That’s particularly dangerous since there’s a delay between exposure and infection, which means people can become positive — and be the most contagious — within hours after a negative test.

House Education Chairwoman Rita Allison told me through her black mask that she got a negative result on her rapid test. Her desk mate, freshman Rep. Roger Nutt, said he hadn’t been tested. He laughed — there was no question about this, because he wasn’t wearing a mask — and told Rep. Allison that if she got COVID, she’d know who had infected her.

As I left the House chamber, I overheard a representative telling a reporter who had asked about his naked face that there’s no evidence that masks work.

Certainly, there’s no proof that masks are 100% effective, because there’re not. But there’s logic, which says that putting a physical barrier between your mouth and nose and other human beings will reduce the amount of snot and spit and microscopic droplets you’re able to send flying toward them when you cough or sneeze or speak. And there’s substantial evidence that masks do that — including here in South Carolina, where COVID infections have dropped in communities that instituted mask mandates while rising in communities that didn’t. And there’s a consensus among medical professionals, and enough evidence to convince the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and DHEC and public health agencies across the world to recommend that we combine masks with social distancing, potentially to protect ourselves from others but primarily to protect others from us.

Which means that wearing a mask whenever we’re near other people — unless we know for a fact that they don’t care that we could be infected and could infect them — is a matter of simple human decency.

I don’t think Mr. Lucas has the authority to order House members to wear masks in the chamber. But the House — which tells men they have to wear a coat and tie — certainly has the authority to do that. And it needs to, when it amends its rules in January. So does the Senate.

This year, COVID-19 sent legislators scurrying home halfway through their annual session, derailing efforts to make long-overdue reforms to our public schools and settle the fate of Santee Cooper and do anything more than the bare minimum on anything. They returned to the Statehouse for only a few hours at a time to vote on those matters House and Senate leaders agreed they had to vote on; there was no room for real debate, much less new topics.

If lawmakers behave like they did this past week when they return to a regular schedule in January, the Statehouse will become South Carolina's hottest hot spot, and the Legislature will shut itself down. And our state cannot afford that.