I wasn’t going to write more than a paragraph about the bills to outlaw naming roads for living people — just a brief mention on a list of my favorites among the 259 bills state lawmakers prefiled in the run-up to this year’s legislative session.

Then I got to the 258th pre-filed bill, and realized the list would have to wait. H.4821, a concurrent resolution, actually, requests the S.C. Transportation Department to erect signs along part of U.S. 601 in Hampton County to designate the “Sheriff Rudy Loadholt Highway.”

Unlike the usual “request,” there was nothing in Rep. Shedron Williams’ resolution detailing all the good sheriff’s accomplishments, just the direction to rename the highway. So I googled Mr. Loadholt. The first thing I found was the 1993 executive order from then-Gov. Carroll Campbell suspending him from office because he had just been indicted on two counts of criminal sexual conduct, two counts of attempted criminal sexual conduct and five counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Ah. South Carolina.

I came across a 2000 court order that said Mr. Loadholt, not the State Insurance Fund, was responsible for paying damages to the three former employees who had accused him of sexual harassment. Then a few references to him serving as sheriff from 1983 through 1995, which was two years after the indictment.

I finally tracked down a news story that said Mr. Loadholt was acquitted. And the day after the trial ended, he fired all of his deputies — as state law allows any sheriff to do. “He then rehired them, promoting those who stood with him and demoting officers who testified against him,” including his chief deputy. A few months later, the article reported, he lost his bid for re-election.

The 259th and final pre-filed bill, also a resolution, also by Rep. Williams, directs the Transportation Department to erect signs designating a new “Randolph ‘Buster’ Murdaugh Interchange,” to honor the longtime solicitor who was once indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly telling a local bootlegger to move his whiskey still so he wouldn’t be arrested. He too was acquitted.

There’s no indication that Mr. Murdaugh punished employees who testified against him (probably none did), and the voters did not remove him from office after his exoneration, but he was rebuked repeatedly by the S.C. Supreme Court for egregious jury arguments in death penalty cases. Once, in a rape case, he warned jurors that if they acquitted the defendant, he would drop the charges against other accused rapists. H.4821 omits all of this — even what office Mr. Murdaugh held.

Not the sort of people I want to honor with my tax dollars, which brings us back to those bills about road names. S.893, prefiled by Sens. Katrina Shealy, Thomas McElveen and Dick Harpootlian, and S.953 by Sen. Sandy Senn both address a longstanding problem in South Carolina, and both were inspired by John Hardee, the former state transportation commissioner whose incarceration last year for soliciting a prostitute finally convinced the commission to unname the “John Hardee Expressway” into the Columbia airport.

S.893 outlaws naming any public infrastructure after current or former public officials until five years after they die, so we don’t unwittingly give these honors to people who go on to commit crimes or otherwise embarrass us. Any existing honors would be removed if an honoree is convicted of a crime. S.953 doesn’t include the five-year wait, but it does require that any existing honors for public officials be removed a year after they die, crime or no.

Either bill would be an immense improvement, although Sen. Senn’s probably isn’t practical: We’d go bankrupt simply scrubbing the names “Strom Thurmond” and “Fritz Hollings” off all our infrastructure, let alone the public officials who went on to a life of crime.

But neither bill would prevent the Legislature from creating the Loadholt Highway or the Murdaugh Interchange, because both namesakes have been dead more than five years. And if those honors had already been bestowed, neither would strip them away, since neither problematic honoree was convicted of a crime. For that, we’ll have to rely on the good judgment of the Legislature.

And who knows? Maybe this time we’ll get that. But if we could rely on the Legislature routinely exercising good judgment in such matters, we wouldn’t need a law. We also wouldn’t have highways and boat ramps and parks and public buildings named for public officials (“honorable,” they’re called) — some of whom had already done or went on to do things that showed them to be much less than honorable.

Cindi Ross Scoppe is an editorial writer for The Post and Courier. Contact her at cscoppe@postandcourier.com or follow her on Facebook or Twitter @cindiscoppe.