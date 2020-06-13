Scoppe: Scary demands to 'defund police' won't fix anything. These reforms will.

We do not need to “defund the police,” and we’re never going to do that in South Carolina. And making such a radical demand is the best way anyone has come up with to fritter away any chance of translating the broad public outrage over the gruesome police killing of George Floyd into long-needed reforms to policing. Because sensible people sensibly believe it means “dismantle the police department,” and they freak out. As they should. Because that’s just crazy.

But we do need reforms, because we have too many cops who are not fit to be cops, who can’t handle the adrenaline rush and consider disrespect a capital offense. We have too many cops who are bullies and brutes and, yes, racists, who abuse their authority and kill innocent people — and in the process endanger the lives of all the good cops who go to work every day with the goal of protecting all of us.

Now, those good cops are not blameless. For too long, the law enforcement community has closed ranks whenever an officer crossed the line, even if that officer used excessive force on an unarmed, unthreatening, even restrained victim. Such officers often weren’t prosecuted. Many weren’t even fired. Some weren’t even disciplined.

And that refusal to prosecute or even discipline, year after year after year, is what transformed an unspeakably heinous killing in another state into the most sustained protest I’m aware of in our state since ... ever.

If you listen carefully to why Minneapolis City Council members have pledged to “defund the police,” it’s clear they see replacing their police force with something with a different name as the only way to get around a police union that’s been the biggest impediment to reform. That’s a goal you’d think most of us to the right of left-wing crazy and to the left of right-wing crazy would applaud. If only they’d explain that and stop using that crazy slogan.

Fortunately, unions don’t have the legal power to block reforms in South Carolina. But the union mindset in police agencies sure does, so we have to change that.

That has to start with police chiefs and sheriffs willing to fire cops who cross the line as soon as they cross it, rather than waiting to see whether they’re indicted. Or convicted. It has to involve city leaders willing to insist that police chiefs do that, and voters willing to vote sheriffs out of office if they don’t. And solicitors who will bring charges against bad cops rather than making excuses. We’re moving in a good direction in many communities, but we’re not there yet.

We can push things along with a collection of legislative reforms that my colleagues and I have been advocating for years, based on specific problems we’ve seen in South Carolina:

•We need police training that focuses more on helping police de-escalate potentially violent encounters. And we need better training overall, even if it takes longer and costs more. I’m not sure we ever did an adequate job training cops, but in order to cut the time would-be police have to wait for training, the state’s Criminal Justice Academy recently started relying heavily on video rather than in-person training. Which works about as well as the online education we gave S.C. students this spring instead of a real education.

•We need to stop letting untrained officers act like trained officers before they finish their training. If agencies must hire them early, they should only be allowed to work on a team with another officer.

We need state limits on the use of force. I’m not sure precisely what should be banned, but an easy and obvious place to start is to outlaw shooting a fleeing suspect unless it’s clear that someone’s life is in immediate danger. And no, an officer shouldn’t be able to deliberately position himself in front of a moving car and claim his life was in danger in order to justify killing the driver.

•We need to require outside investigations of all officer-involved deaths to ensure they’re handled more like other investigations. For instance, police in such cases should not be able to review videotape evidence or talk with other officers before being questioned. We need a more open process for internal investigations of excessive-force complaints. Both types of investigations need significant input from people who aren’t police officers.

•We need more police body cams, used more regularly and routinely available for public review.

State law says police have to wear body cameras — once the Legislature pays for body cameras. It hasn’t done so, and many officers don’t wear cameras. When they do, they turn them off too often. And when they turn them on, we don’t get to see the video, unless the police want us to see it.

The Legislature needs to provide the money for body cams for all police. Turning off the camera, except under extremely limited and strictly defined circumstances, should result in severe discipline — even in some cases prosecution. And the videos should be made public, just like video from vehicle-mounted cameras, except when police can convince a judge that doing so would clearly impede an investigation.

There’s nothing in this list that’s anti-cop. But it’s a framework that could allow our state to address real problems, while the rest of the nation argues over self-defeating slogans.