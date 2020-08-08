Scoppe: SC water-war maneuver underscores need to overhaul river-protection law

You could think of the latest chapter in South Carolina’s seven-year water war between conservationists and mega-farms as political judo, where the underdog uses his opponent’s superior strength as a weapon to defeat him.

Columbia’s State newspaper reports that conservationists who had been lobbying to close a giant loophole in the state’s water-rights law used that loophole themselves to place a major water basin off limits to any additional withdrawals. In so doing, they not only accomplished their goal of protecting the upper Edisto River basin from overuse. They also demonstrated what an environmental and economic disaster the law is — and reminded all of us how badly the Legislature needs to fix it.

If legislators didn’t realize that they were going overboard to appease the agribusiness lobby when they passed the 2010 Surface Water Act, they soon found out. In 2013, Michigan-based Walther Farms bought thousands of acres of farmland in the fertile Edisto River basin and used the law to claim the right to withdraw 9.6 billion gallons of water a year from the South Fork of the Edisto. Environmentalists complained that the narrow stream couldn’t survive such large withdrawals during the drier summer months, but they had little recourse because of the mega-farm loophole.

Under the S.C. Surface Water Act, almost anyone who wants to withdraw more than 3 million gallons per month from our streams, rivers and lakes has to obtain a permit, through a process that considers the “anticipated effect” the withdrawal would have on fish, navigation, wildlife and recreation.

But the law doesn’t apply to agricultural users in a 14-county, mid-state region. Farmers only have to register their planned withdrawals with the Department of Health and Environmental Control. DHEC can’t say no as long as the withdrawal comports with a mathematical formula of river flow that’s based on annual averages. Hence, the dry-season problem. And a farmer retains those water-withdrawal rights forever.

The law was based on the sensible idea that we need to limit industrial use of our water capacity in order to preserve this increasingly limited public commodity for farms, since farmers feed us. But it goes too far, by allowing them to claim pretty much any amount of water capacity they want — without demonstrating that they need it. (The Walther potato-chip farm demonstrated that it didn’t actually need to use 9.6 billion gallons of water a year when it reached an out-of-court agreement with environmentalists to withdraw no more than 3 billion.)

Yet faced with clear evidence that the law endangers rivers at a farmer’s whim, the Legislature refused in 2014 to put any limits or requirements on agricultural water use. It refused again in 2015, and 2016, and every year since.

So after years of frustration, two families of conservationists who own land along the South Fork of the Edisto took matters into their own hands: This spring, they notified DHEC that they planned to farm their land (eventually) and withdraw 4.4 billion gallons of water — every month. As Wagoner landowner and outdoorsman Doug Busbee told The State’s Sammy Fretwell: “In less than a couple of hours of work, you can obtain the whole flow of a river, and you didn’t even have to have much justification.”

Their water claim pushed the upper Edisto River basin past its mathematical capacity — the first time that’s happened to one of the state’s major river basins. The result of this individual action is the same as a government-imposed moratorium on development: No more farms can claim the right to withdraw water from the river, and DHEC might have to turn down any permit requests from manufacturers or public water systems along the 80-mile stretch of river from Edgefield through Dorchester County.

It’s good to know that the upper Edisto is preserved from overuse — at least as long as Mr. Busbee and his friends choose to preserve it. But we don’t need to shut down development though a large swath of the state. And we don’t need others — with perhaps less environmentally friendly aims — repeating this water-rights grab elsewhere.

What we need is a law that strikes a reasonable middle ground between treating farms like textile mills and giving them unlimited authority to claim the public’s water. There has always been plenty of room for reasonable compromise. Maybe now the agribusinesses that have blocked those efforts will finally have the incentive to let our legislators approve a more logical way to allocate South Carolina’s water rights.