Scoppe: Santee Cooper’s fate could be up to its legislative supporters

“In no small part, shortcomings in Santee Cooper’s management, structure, and culture were the root cause for the State’s current problem, and while some changes have been made, these issues remain.”

— S.C. Department of Administration

The first-blush reading of the eight-month winnowing of bids to purchase or manage Santee Cooper is that there’s no slam-dunk case for either.

The top purchase proposal doesn’t promise to slash power bills for the 2 million South Carolinians who receive their electricity from the state-owned utility; after four years with lower rates, NextEra would charge more than Santee Cooper for at least the following 16 years.

It does absolve ratepayers of the remaining $3.6 billion debt from the failed V.C. Summer nuclear construction project and rebate most of the $670 million they’ve already paid. But that’s all it provides in return for handing over the power plants, land, lakes and customers of South Carolina’s 86-year-old electric and water utility; the $600 million it throws in simply covers pension and other personnel costs.

It’s not even clear a NextEra purchase or a Dominion management agreement would be better for the environment than Santee Cooper’s own reform proposal.

We can only hope that one path will show itself to be clearly superior through the coming testimony before legislative committees. But lacking that, and assuming lawmakers actually make a decision based on the facts rather than their preconceived notions, the decision could come down to the management/structure/culture problem that has been so apparent throughout Santee Cooper’s history, and that the Department of Administration wrestled with during its evaluation.

That means Santee Cooper’s future could be in the hands of its friends in the Legislature.

It is, after all, these friends who have blocked reforms, both before and since the V.C. Summer collapse, that could have made the agency more accountable, responsive, responsible and perhaps leaner.

Certainly, Santee Cooper can make some changes on its own. It took a step in the right direction last summer when it broke from decades-long tradition and hired as CEO an experienced utility executive without ties to the utility. Although Mark Bonsall has played fast and loose with the peculiar restrictions legislators placed on Santee Cooper during their discernment process, he also has brought in a much-needed outside perspective that already has produced significant savings.

But Mr. Bonsall still has to report to a board of directors that has a well-earned reputation of arrogance, insularity and lack of accountability. And, as the Department of Administration noted in its evaluation of the reform plan, “Santee Cooper does not have a history of effecting the kinds of changes contemplated by the Reform Plan, so its ability to achieve the benefits of the Reform Plan remain unclear.”

Mr. Bonsall’s reform plan includes some regulatory oversight, public input on rate increases and term limits and qualifications for board members. But the oversight would be extremely limited, and there’s no outside control over rate increases.

Santee Cooper was unable to get buy-in from its biggest customer, the electric cooperatives, which have the option of blocking new construction and thus reducing the utility’s projected savings; that inability to mend fences with the co-ops is part of the “culture” problem the Department of Administration cited in its critique.

Most significantly, there’s not a word in the plan about changing the law that insulates board members from accountability — and that helped keep everybody in the dark as the V.C. Summer project was imploding.

Although the governor appoints the board of directors, Santee Cooper’s friends in the Legislature stripped governors of the ability to remove directors unless they break the law or commit one of a small list of other offenses, such as not showing up at meetings. They can’t be removed — and therefore held responsible — for their bad decisions. Like squandering $4 billion on two nuclear reactors that never will be completed.

That total lack of accountability is behind Santee Cooper’s culture, management and structure problem. And although we’ll never know for sure, I believe that board members would have alerted a governor who could remove them when an outside consultant concluded that construction was massively over-budget and overdue because SCANA wasn’t properly overseeing the project. And the governor would have alerted state utility regulators, who could have found SCANA’s decision-making imprudent and denied the utility those final 18 months’ worth of rate increases.

If Santee Cooper’s legislative supporters want to save the utility, they need to beef up the reforms that Santee Cooper is proposing — and start pushing the ones it isn’t proposing.

Letting governors remove their Santee Cooper board members wouldn’t flip legislators who are certain that investor-owned utilities are inherently superior to state-owned utilities. But it might sway a few legislators who are trying to find the best deal for ratepayers, who shouldn’t even consider keeping Santee Cooper in state hands without that change.