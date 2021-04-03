Scoppe: Remind me again why we have all these tests, anyway

A friend of mine got his annual bloodwork on Monday. If he could have waited until Saturday, he would have, because that would have given him five more days to skew the results with good living: no red meat, no alcohol, no desserts or various other guilty pleasures he gives up for the 40 days of Lent (46, actually, since he also abstains on Sundays, even though they aren’t in Lent).

Although I understand the compulsion, it’s always struck me as self-defeating. It’s as if he’s back in high school, worried about passing the final exam.

The purpose of all that bloodwork, after all, isn’t to impress our doctors. It’s to find out the ways in which we aren’t healthy, so we can change our diet, our exercise regime or our medications to get ourselves back on track.

About the time my friend was getting his blood drawn, S.C. Education Superintendent Molly Spearman was bemoaning the fact that the U.S. Education Department had refused to let our state skip a second consecutive year of the annual standardized tests that are required under federal law. Teachers groups were adding their own dismay.

Which reminds me of my friend’s approach to blood tests.

Now, I never was crazy about the federal school testing requirement, first passed in the 2001 No Child Left Behind Act and preserved in the 2015 Every Student Succeeds Act.

Like South Carolina’s own 1998 Education Accountability Act, the federal law is based on the sound idea that students will learn more if we set high expectations and hold our schools and teachers accountable for the results. By grading schools on the scores of several demographic subgroups, the state and federal laws make it impossible for schools with lots of better-off students to mask their failure to teach poor kids. But both iterations of the federal law have been deeply flawed and created numerous problems that don't plague our state law.

The requirement for annual standardized testing, however, is not a flaw. Not even during a pandemic. Rather than bemoaning the Biden administration’s refusal to give our schools a bye — which was the same decision the Trump administration had signaled it intended to make — we ought to be celebrating the fact that it’s not going to allow our Legislature and Ms. Spearman to cheat our kids out of the important information those tests will give us.

The so-called benchmark assessments that Ms. Spearman wanted to substitute for the standardized or summative tests might be preferred by teachers, but as S.C. Education Oversight Committee director Matthew Ferguson explains, they don’t always measure the specific things that our state has decided students need to know.

And although Ms. Spearman promised to make the diagnostic test results public (they usually aren’t), they wouldn’t be disaggregated by many of the all-important subgroups; that means, for instance, we couldn’t compare how well poorer and wealthier students are learning.

Equally troubling, schools would be able to pick from multiple tests, so we wouldn’t have consistent data for comparing how different districts and schools are doing.

Although teachers have always opposed the idea of having to administer tests that they don’t write — and of being judged on how well their students do — the main argument this year is that the testing will steal valuable time from teaching.

Ms. Spearman complained that “educators and students will be forced to spend an inordinate amount of time preparing, administering, and taking tests whose results won't be known for months, when they should be focused (on) closing academic gaps and addressing the social and emotional needs of our students.”

Patrick Kelly with the Palmetto State Teachers Association said schools should be “doing everything possible to increase instructional time and decrease student stress” but that thanks to the federal decision, “teachers may end up spending a lot of time to the run-up of the tests on the testing format rather than the content.” He also noted, The Post and Courier’s Seanna Adcox reports, that “You’ll have assistant principals doing nothing but test preparation for the next month.”

So here’s a crazy idea: Let’s stop the endless preparation and stress.

Yes, testing does take some time, but there's no reason that time should extend beyond what it takes to administer the tests. There’s no reason students should feel any stress.

Millions of years ago, when I was in elementary school, I thought of standardized testing as a vacation from the routine. That’s because our teachers made it clear that the results wouldn’t count toward our grades; there was no preparation, no pressure to do well and no stress.

It’s not the tests that make kids feel stressed out. It’s the adults who make kids feel stressed out.

I don't know what the purpose was of those standardized tests I took as a child, but I know what the purpose was when our Legislature passed the Education Accountability Act: to identify the districts, schools and, yes, teachers who were not providing children with the education we need them to have, and then provide the tools to fix the problem. Unfortunately, tragically, almost criminally, we haven’t done an adequate job on that second part.

But that doesn’t mean we should give up on the tests. Even in a pandemic. Especially in a pandemic, when we know that kids have lost ground, and we need to be able to see which districts, schools and teachers have had the most trouble. And we need to help them make the changes that will catch up those kids.

The state has already decided that this year’s tests won’t be used to evaluate teachers, and school districts don’t have to use them to calculate any students’ grades. So for the first time, they truly are low-risk tests.

That makes this the perfect year to start treating them like we always should have: not as a test you have to go to extremes to make sure you “pass,” but as a tool, like our annual blood tests, to show us where we need to make course corrections.