Scoppe: Racist law? Private schools seeking COVID cash get an F in SC history

I first heard of the Blaine Amendment last summer, when the U.S. Supreme Court wisely struck down a provision in the Montana state constitution that barred vouchers for students attending religious schools while the state doled them out to students attending secular private schools.

Many states had adopted similar provisions after a failed 1875 effort to write anti-Catholic funding prohibitions into the U.S. Constitution. Among them was South Carolina, which included it in our 1895 constitution, which was the brainchild of one of the vilest human beings ever to hold office in our state, and so almost certainly was also inspired by racism, of which Benjamin Tillman had a surfeit.

Unlike Montana, though, South Carolina removed the anti-religious language from our constitution in 1972.

That's an inconvenient fact for a federal lawsuit filed this month by an out-of-state pro-vouchers group — in the name of South Carolina's Roman Catholic bishop and private S.C. colleges — that seeks to throw tax money at private schools. So the suit argues that our constitution still discriminates against churches and was modified only to help parents flee the public schools and send their children to church-run segregation academies.

That would be legally significant if it were true.

But it’s not true.

I doubt Bishop of Charleston v. Adams will amount to anything because 1) Gov. Henry McMaster has already spent the money the lawsuit says the S.C. Supreme Court wrongly blocked him from giving to private schools last year and 2) I don’t think our court said what the lawsuit suggests it said.

But it’s an offensive lawsuit that shows the lengths to which voucher supporters are willing to go to get their hands on our tax money. (The fact that the money's gone is another inconvenient fact for a lawsuit that's based on the idea that the schools could cash in if only a federal judge would intervene.)

Our Legislature did in fact try to help white parents flee to seg academies in the 1960s. But the 1972 change to our constitution is unrelated. It stems from a 1970 law creating “tuition grants” — scholarships for students to attend private colleges — passed in an effort to increase South Carolina's college attendance.

A 1970 article in Columbia’s State newspaper headlined “Tuition Grants Act Has Black, White Blessing” reported that the law was “a far cry from a 1963 tuition grants law which was branded by Negroes as a scheme to perpetuate school segregation and was eventually ruled unconstitutional on those grounds.”

After the state Supreme Court struck down the college scholarship program in 1971, Gov. John West called on the Legislature to amend the constitution in order to “allow private church-related colleges to participate in our tuition grant program.” In November 1972, voters approved the amendment. It replaced the Blaine-Tillman ban on direct or indirect funding of religious institutions with a ban on public funding “for the direct benefit of any religious or other private educational institution” (Article XI, Section 4).

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

That change eliminated the distinction between religious and non-religious private entities and allowed the state to provide tuition grant/scholarships to private-college students while retaining an important prohibition on spending tax dollars directly on private schools. As USC law professor James Underwood explained in his authoritative four-volume history on the S.C. Constitution, that prohibition reflected legislators' belief that “Promiscuous state fiscal aid to all forms of private endeavor, whether religious or not, was to be viewed with deep skepticism.”

And this is what the Chicago-based Liberty Justice Center — a right-wing version of the ACLU that's arguing on behalf of the Diocese of Charleston and private colleges — is calling a racist, anti-religious decision.

The claim that the 1972 change was "born in bigotry and prejudice based on race and religion," by the way, comes from conflating the 1963 seg-academy “tuition grants” program with the 1970 college scholarship program of the same name. And from arguing that two of the 12 members of a commission that suggested a similar change were racists — a woke argument if I've ever heard one, which is akin to attacking the U.S. Constitution as borne in racism, since the Founders were racist by today’s standards.

The bishop wants to overturn the 1972 constitutional provision because it was the basis for the S.C. Supreme Court's unanimous decision in October that barred Gov. McMaster from using federal COVID-19 relief money to pay parents to send their kids to private schools. Private schools had already cashed in on federal Paycheck Protection Program loans — another inconvenient fact for the lawsuit — so adding the money from Mr. McMaster would have given them more than twice as much federal COVID-19 funding per student as public schools: an average of $560 for each of the 780,000 students in public schools and $1,240 for each of the 50,000 students in private schools.

Most people read that October opinion in Adams v. McMaster as meaning the 1972 language in our constitution prohibits indirect funding of private schools. But that's precisely what it was written to allow, and I think that's a misreading of a poorly written opinion.

Here's what everyone overlooked: That decision suggested that the details had transformed Mr. McMaster's voucher-scholarships, from the allowable indirect support he had intended into prohibited direct support for private schools — chiefly because the federal CARES Act required that the funds go to institutions, not individuals.

The good news is that Mr. McMaster allocated the last of that federal money on Thursday, in a way that should do a lot more good for children and our state than his voucher program ever could have. The bad news is that his efforts not only spawned this deceptive little lawsuit but also intensified legislative efforts to throw money at private schools.

Lawmakers would do well to recall the conservative approach of the 1972 Legislature and view such "promiscuous state fiscal aid to all forms of private endeavor" with great skepticism.