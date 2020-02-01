When it comes to cronyism and blind-eyeism that enables incompetence, the Richland County legislative delegation’s got nothing on Charleston County’s delegation.

True, it’s pretty bad when your hand-picked Election Commission keeps botching the elections. And there’s no room for bragging when your hand-picked Recreation Commission covers up for a director who commits some of the grossest sexual harassment you could imagine.

+6 Charleston airport board offers Elliott Summey CEO job amid controversy The offer to Summey has been controversial. Two board members voted against the deal and a third resigned before Monday's meeting.

But when your hand-picked airport board hires unqualified cronies to run your airport … well, we’re talking about potentially grinding travel to a halt in a city that lives on tourism. We’re talking, in theory, about planes falling from the sky. Serious stuff.

The worst the Richland-Lexington airport commissioners have done is treat themselves to junkets, liquor-stocked hospitality suites at local sporting events and free airport parking for themselves and anyone whose political support they think they might need. But they hire professionals to run the airport.

In Charleston, of course, the Aviation Authority announced Monday that it had just filled an upcoming vacancy — about which it hadn’t bothered to tell anyone — by hiring one of its own members, Elliott Summey, as airport director. For just south of $300,000 a year. While letting him keep his gig as a real estate developer. And chairman of the County Council. (This will be the second politician-director in a row, and the second board member in less than a year hired to a six-figure post he wasn’t qualified for.)

And what this has to do with the Charleston County legislative delegation is … everything in the world.

The governor technically appoints six of the Aviation Authority’s 11 members, but as with magistrates, he only appoints the people Charleston County’s legislators tell him to appoint: three “recommended” by senators, three by representatives. Most of the other positions go to elected officials, including, yes, the chairman of the County Council.

That means the legislative delegation controls the board. It means the legislative delegation is ultimately responsible for this disgrace. It also means the legislative delegation can reverse it. Not immediately, not without changing the law. But as we were reminded once again last week, at least some members of the delegation are perfectly happy to remake local boards — even elected boards — when they don’t like how those boards are conducting the public’s business.

The Charleston County Aviation Commission was created in 1970 with one of those single-county laws that are passed by the legislators from that single county. That was back before the state constitution was amended to prohibit that. As with all of these single-county laws I’ve ever examined, there’s no provision for removing board members before their four-year terms expire.

But Charleston County lawmakers can change that simply by passing a new single-county law to … change that. Since lawmakers from other counties don’t vote on single-county bills and the bills aren’t vetted by subcommittees and committees, a bill introduced on a Tuesday can be on the governor’s desk as early as Wednesday of the following week.

It’s clearly unconstitutional to pass a single-county law from scratch, although the Legislature routinely does this. But when she was chief justice, Jean Toal argued that lawmakers could still amend existing one-county laws — particularly to transfer their authority to local officials, where it belongs. In any event, the current Supreme Court doesn’t seem interested in telling the Legislature it can’t do whatever it wants to do.

Now, having state legislators interfere in matters that apply to a single county is an absolutely awful way to run government. It distracts them from focusing on the many statewide problems we elect them to solve.

But as long as our lawmakers insist on being involved in local matters, they should at least play a positive role.

That does not mean telling the school board it can’t merge tiny, expensive, underperforming schools in order to use the savings to provide better classes and better teachers at the merged school. It doesn’t mean slashing the terms of current board members and calling a new election in November in single-member districts drawn by the County Council, in hopes of removing the ones who are trying to right decades-long wrongs in our schools.

What it could mean is reining in local officials who are actually causing problems.

Charleston County legislators should tell the airport board to take back its job offer and go find someone who actually knows how to run an airport. Let the board know that if it doesn’t do this, you’ll pass a law that vacates the board immediately. Then, if they don’t act, pass the bill, and replace the board. Better yet, divvy up the appointments among city and county officials.

As for Mr. Summey, if he doesn’t like it, let him sue over breach of contract. If he dares. Then let’s see how many Summeys ever get elected in this county again.