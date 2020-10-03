Scoppe: Is SC solution to safe school in the era of coronavirus under a big tent?

It seemed like an obvious solution to Jason Kreutner: Remote learning wasn’t working, and jamming too many kids and teachers into a classroom all day would be either miserable or unsafe — or both. So why not move the classrooms outside?

After all, there were plenty of inviting shade trees on his University School of the Lowcountry campus, and breezeways where a teacher and small class could congregate, and he’d get tents to provide extra shelter from the sun and rain.

The result was that students were able to return in small groups the week of Aug. 17 to learn how their new COVID-19 normal would work, and classes started Aug. 24, with physical education and lunch outdoors, social distancing at all times, a no-exceptions mask rule for indoor classes, some academic classes outdoors and some indoors, at the discretion of each teacher each day.

“There’s this divide: Everybody ought to be in a building, or everybody ought to be at home, and at the moment neither solution seems satisfactory” Mr. Kreutner told me Tuesday. “Covered tent spaces are a great middle ground. I have teachers who, if we didn’t have tents, they would not be in school.”

It took a lot of work to make it work: Mount Pleasant didn’t allow tents for more than three days at a time, so he had to persuade the Town Council to pass a special ordinance, and then the planning department wouldn’t issue a permit for a tent, citing state law, until it suddenly issued the permit, for reasons the founder and head of school still doesn’t understand. And he just learned that the tent ordinance expires Oct. 11, though the mayor and council members assure him it’ll be extended.

Still, Mr. Kreutner worries that other schools couldn’t follow his example if they wanted to because of those never-quite-answered questions about state law. Like me, he worries more about the fact that other schools don’t seem interested.

CBS News reported last month that tent-renters from California to Boston are doing big business turning wedding tents into classrooms, and South Carolina’s AccelerateEd report recommends that schools “increase utilization of large spaces” including “when weather permits — outside spaces” to meet social distancing requirements. But a spokesman for the S.C. Education Department said he hadn’t heard of any public schools moving classrooms outdoors.

Charleston County Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait told me some schools might use tents for band practice. But while she said she has been “really fascinated with what Jason Kreutner has done,” and briefly looked into tents for classrooms, her facilities managers were able to make room for students indoors.

Other districts aren’t doing as well getting students back into the classroom: Once the Charleston County School District works through the juggling act of getting the right number of students in each grade at each school to open additional classrooms without too much disruption, it’ll join just 15 others offering full face-to-face classes for all children who want them. In too many cases — 10 S.C. districts still don’t allow any students in the classroom — it feels like districts aren’t even trying.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Mr. Kreutner has found that nearly as frustrating as the bureaucratic hurdles he had to clear.

“You can’t eliminate the risk,” he said. “The way you manage that is attacking the air piece or going outside. No one’s talking about it, because nobody’s thinking creatively. People think school’s a building.”

Tents aren’t a cheap option: University School is paying $1,000 a week to rent a 40-foot-by-40-foot tent until four 20-by-20 tents arrive in the next month or so, at a cost “in the five figures.”

But a lot of schools have a lot of outdoor space they could use even without tents. And the state has federal COVID-19 relief funds available for schools; Gov. Henry McMaster could make more available if he would stop fighting the lawsuit challenging his effort to use $32 million paying parents to abandon the public schools.

And to be fair, public schools don’t have the options Mr. Kreutner does: They tend to have a lot more students than the 83 at University School, which makes the logistics of moving outdoors tougher. Since they can’t refuse to enroll kids who don’t want to be there, or whose parents aren’t engaged, they can’t count on kids complying with the rules. And they have all sorts of laws and regulations they have to comply with — although part of Mr. Kreutner's argument is that the Legislature needs to clear away any legal hurdles to getting kids out of the building.

The problem is that “COVID scares everybody,” he says. “It scares administrators, it scares teachers, which doesn’t lead to innovation. We just have to be creative and flexible, and it can be done. Starting with big issues like tents will help create the solution for South Carolina families and teachers.”