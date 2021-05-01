Scoppe: Indecent exposure, school uniforms and the 'ridiculosities' we accept every day

South Carolina’s indecent exposure law declares it “unlawful for a person to wilfully, maliciously, and indecently expose his person in a public place, on property of others, or to the view of any person on a street or highway.”

And although plenty of people get arrested for violating the law, they tend to be either drunk frat boys relieving themselves in public or young (or not so young) couples who get too amorous in a public place they mistakenly think affords them some privacy or else … well, perverts.

The latter being creepy men (they’re almost always men) we hide our children from. Creepy men who, for reasons that I do not understand and do not wish to understand, either think that exposing their genitals will render them irresistible or else get a thrill out of satisfying themselves sexually while others can’t avert their eyes quickly enough to avoid witnessing the spectacle.

Outside those outliers, the prohibition on exposing our undefined but well-understood “person” is, thank goodness, universally accepted. Unquestioned.

Which is in some ways remarkable.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m glad I don’t have to be confronted with naked strangers (actually, acquaintances might be worse) when I’m out shopping or walking down the street or otherwise going about my business.

But it’s not like a naked body part is going to reach out and assault us.

Nudity was an uncommented-upon part of life for much of human history, and it’s still commonplace in some places.

So if you were of a mind to think we have an overbearing government that is controlling way too much of our lives, this seems like an obvious target: a prudish, invasive, even dictatorial law that does nothing to prevent crime. It is contained, by the way, in a section of the S.C. Code called “Offenses Against Morality and Decency,” along with laws that make it a crime punishable by imprisonment to commit adultery, fornication or buggery or to “anonymously write, print, telephone, transmit a digital electronic file, or by other manner or means communicate, send, or deliver to another person within this State, without that person's consent, any obscene, profane, indecent, vulgar, suggestive, or immoral message.” How well do you think that would hold up in court?

And yet … while nearly all of us obediently comply with the law that requires us to keep harmless body parts covered, we rebel against temporary rules, in place for less than a year, that require us to cover our mouths and noses. In order to contain the droplets of moisture that spew from our mouths when we talk and our noses when we sneeze and that could contain the COVID-19 virus, which can sicken and kill people nearby.

The governor who will never complain about the state law that requires us to keep covered body parts that will not sicken or kill anyone in their proximity complains that cities, counties and school districts require people to wear face masks to protect our fellow human beings from a virus that is still killing South Carolinians every day.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s remarks on Wednesday came two days after some of the same parents who demanded — correctly — that we allow kids back into the classroom were back out demanding that kids be allowed to shed the despised masks while in those classrooms. Sitting next to children whose parents don't feel the same. As if they don’t understand that those masks are what made it safe to let the kids back in. Or that we’re not out of the woods yet.

The governor told reporters that parents should be the ones deciding whether their children wear masks in school. Which is an even bigger "ridiculosity" — Mr. McMaster’s word — than his suggestion that there’s something wrong with cities and counties requiring that we temporarily wear not only pants and shirts but also masks in public places.

Would the governor suggest that those parents should decide whether their children obey the other parts of their school dress codes as well?

Students in all Charleston County schools — and similar rules apply in every school district in the state — are prohibited from wearing hats, exposing their undergarments, revealing bare stomachs or wearing gang symbols or a long list of other prohibited items including “Loungewear, pajamas, and bedroom slippers," “Shirts, tops, or dresses that are backless, strapless, halter-style, cut-out, bare-shouldered, or spaghetti straps.”

Should those rules be “no longer the school district’s choice"?

Matilda F. Dunston Elementary School in North Charleston is typical of schools that go beyond the dress code and require students to wear what it calls uniforms. It requires all students to wear navy or khaki bottoms and tops in white, navy, light blue, red or yellow or an official school shirt. At Moultrie Middle School in Mount Pleasant, bottoms can be navy, khaki, black, gray or white, and students can select from a wide variety of shirts — as long as they're the official Moultrie shirts.

Should it be, as Mr. McMaster said of masks, “no longer the school district’s choice” what color of tops and bottoms students wear? How is a mask more oppressive than a personality-stripping uniform?

Mr. McMaster didn’t say he intended to revoke S.C. Education Superintendent Molly Spearman’s school mask mandate or the dwindling number of city and county mask ordinances that remain in effect, although his comments were an implicit threat.

But if the dangers posed by COVID-19 are so diminished that we no longer need lockdowns (and I agree that we don’t), and we no longer need to be working from home, and we no longer need mask mandates, then how is it that we still need that state of emergency that gives the governor the power he otherwise would not have to overrule the decisions of other elected officials?