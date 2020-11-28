Scoppe: How SC ended up with 1 majority-black congressional district

It’s been nearly 30 years, and it's still easy to find anger about South Carolina’s 6th Congressional District, which the Legislature created in 1991 by darting around white communities in 16 counties to string together large concentrations of black voters in Beaufort, Charleston, Florence and Columbia.

Usually, it comes as snarky or nasty comments from people who are offended that the Democratic Legislature deliberately drew a majority-black district. They call it special treatment, gerrymandering, reverse-discrimination, racism.

This week, a reader took issue with a letter to the editor that said putting so many black voters into the district artificially inflated the number of S.C. Republicans in the Congress. In fact, our new correspondent argued, the district was mandated by the U.S. Justice Department and passed with bipartisan support “to help the blacks, not to give any one party dominance over the other.” She suggested that we either explain this in an editorial or else add a note to anti-gerrymandering letters “stating that the information in them is incorrect.”

She was largely right.

But so was the original letter writer.

And with the next round of congressional and legislative reapportionment set to get started in a few months and U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn likely to take on an even more important role during the Biden presidency, the idea of explaining how South Carolina came to have the majority-black 6th Congressional District sounded to me like a fine one.

The story is about much more than the 6th District, or Mr. Clyburn, who has represented it since its inception. It’s about the intersection of race and party and the approaching extinction of moderates — particularly but not exclusively white Democrats — and how the Republican Party displaced Democrats as the party that controls our one-party state.

It starts in 1982, when the Congress expanded the Voting Rights Act to make it clear that voting laws that disenfranchise black voters are illegal, whether that was the intention or not. Over the next decade, the Supreme Court and the U.S. Justice Department, which until 2013 had to preapprove any voting changes in Southern states, insisted that states draw black-majority districts anywhere they possibly could; the department increasingly insisted that those districts be “electable,” which it generally defined as 60% to 65% black.

The side effect of this “black max” approach is that packing black voters into a district turns adjacent districts lily white, which in South Carolina and across the South means Republican. That's why the the S.C. Republican Party embraced it so fervently.

The federal mandate was so clear that South Carolina’s legislative leaders — white Democrats — agreed before they received the 1990 Census data to draw a congressional district that was at least 60% black, even though that soon would reduce the number of Democrats elected to Congress; the only question was whether the Justice Department would be able to force the state to create a second black-majority district. (It failed because of a quirk of timing.)

Of course, those white Democrats weren’t so willing to go along with Justice demands for more majority-black legislative districts. They spent eight years fighting the agency, the federal courts, Republican Gov. Carroll Campbell and Republican and black legislators.

The political drama came to a head on May 11, 1994, after the Justice Department rejected the Legislature’s latest legislative redistricting plan for having too few black-majority districts. House leaders planned to let local federal judges redraw the districts, but as the clock ticked toward the judges’ deadline for legislative action, I stood in the back of the House chamber around midnight, watching and at times listening in as House Republicans forged a tense coalition with black Democrats — led by then-Rep. and now S.C. Chief Justice Don Beatty — to force a vote.

White Democrats scoffed that the coalition wouldn’t hold, even as black Democrats marched to the podium one after another to declare their independence. (Charleston Rep. Lucille Whipper likened white Democrats to slave owners.) But the coalition held long enough to create nine more black-majority districts and bleach out enough adjacent districts that less than seven months later, Republicans took over the House, toppling a century of Democratic control.

The timing was crucial, because the high court was simultaneously rewriting its own rules. By the mid-1990s, it had flipped from saying it was unconstitutional to ignore an opportunity to create a black-majority district to saying it was unconstitutional to make race the “predominate factor” in drawing districts, except under limited circumstances. As a result, federal judges invalidated six of the S.C. House’s nine new black-majority districts in 1997.

But by then Republicans were in control and able to keep drawing legislative and congressional districts that favored Republicans. And while the high court would no longer allow legislators to ignore city and county lines and other traditional district-drawing criteria in order to draw black-majority districts, it also said states couldn’t refuse to draw majority-black districts where the African American population was large enough that it was easy to do.

So an effort that same year to throw out the 6th Congressional District was easily deflected, because with a third of S.C. voters black, it was in fact just as easy to draw a black-majority district in South Carolina as it is to draw six white-majority ones. Easier, actually.