Scoppe: How a more Republican Legislature could improve South Carolina

My first impulse, when I got the post-election email from S.C. Rep. Stewart Jones proclaiming that “LIBERTY IS COMING!” now that South Carolina had pushed back the “democratic socialist” attempt to take over, was to roll my eyes. Liberty is coming? To South Carolina?

My second impulse — as I read his prediction that with 81 Republicans in the 124-member House and 30 in the 46-member Senate “we should be able to pass the Heartbeat Bill, Constitutional Carry, continue to reduce red tape on small businesses, lower taxes, and defend our history in the coming session” — was to think back to the last time one party had such overwhelming control in South Carolina.

Actually, that was before my time. By the time I moved here, Republican Carroll Campbell was about to be sworn in as governor. But Democrats had even bigger majorities in the Legislature than the Republicans have today: 91 in the House and 34 in the Senate. What I actually thought back to was the time just before and after Republicans captured their crucial 42nd House seat, which gave them enough votes to sustain Mr. Campbell’s vetoes if they voted together. Which they always did. And which Democrats pretty much never did, except when everybody, in both parties, did.

And that was the point: The Democrats had so completely controlled South Carolina since the end of Reconstruction — I once read a book about South Carolina titled “The Primary State,” which explained that the November election was, from 1896 through 1962, a mere formality — that party cohesion simply wasn’t a concept most of them recognized.

The first Republicans elected to the Legislature did nothing to discourage the anti-partisanship, because they realized — like smart 21st century Democrats do — that the only way they could accomplish anything was by teaming up with members of the other party.

As the state turned Republican, GOP House members switched to fairly rigid party cohesion, which made sense when they were approaching and first took the majority but has continued for nearly three decades, making an overwhelmingly Republican House more unified than the overwhelmingly Democratic House ever was.

But the mathematical fact is that the more people you have seated around the table, the more difficult it is to agree on everything. And the important corollary is the larger your majority, the less important it is for everyone to agree on everything.

Having 81 Republicans means House leaders can lose up to 18 votes and still pass their priorities in education, spending, law enforcement, energy and everything important. Which means they don’t have to worry as much about pleasing all the members of their caucus. (The most libertarian Republicans say their mainstream colleagues have always ignored their culture-war priorities; that’s the emotional center of Mr. Jones’ “LIBERTY!” email.)

The conventional wisdom supports Mr. Jones’ prediction: More Republicans will mean more hard-right laws. The Legislature will finally pass a fetal heartbeat law that taxpayers will have to spend millions defending in court, rather than letting other states be the test cases. It'll ignore the objections of our law enforcement leaders and buy the internally inconsistent argument that it has to pass a law allowing everybody to carry any gun they want anywhere (except at the Statehouse, of course), because the U.S. Constitution requires that. Or pass other bills that check culture-war boxes but do nothing to ensure that kids are getting the kind of education we need them to have in order to attract the economic growth that will allow our state to prosper.

And it might.

But it doesn’t have to.

The House has long passed the abortion bills that are currently unconstitutional and gun bills that are opposed by the law enforcement officials they normally venerate and tax cuts that we can’t afford. Many Republicans knew better, but they knew the bills would die in the Senate, a special place with its own special customs — which show no allegiance to party, except when they do — that let a single senator derail all but the most urgent bills.

I’m not about to guess how the Senate will change with a larger and more conservative GOP majority, but it certainly could stop killing the most extreme House-passed bills. And everybody knows that.

Imagine what would happen if mainstream House Republicans decided to take advantage of their extra wiggle room and step back from the partisan mentality that compels them to cater to their least compromising members.

I would never suggest that the world was wonderful when Democrats controlled the House. But their overwhelming numbers meant Democratic leaders could ignore the nutty ideas coming from their left flank. It also meant that rather than viewing everything through a partisan lens, they could be pragmatic.

The most dramatic example of this came when Gov. Campbell unveiled his audacious proposal to overhaul state government, to give himself and future governors control over many state agencies that until then were accountable to absolutely no one.

House leaders could have assessed this in partisan terms, as a signature issue of the man who spent much of his eight years in office growing his party to supplant theirs, and they easily could have killed it. Instead, they saw it for what it was: a first step toward dragging South Carolina out of the 19th century. And they led the charge to turn Mr. Campbell's most important initiative into law. And our state continues to reap the benefits a quarter century later.