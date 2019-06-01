We’ve gotten used to budget-veto season being the annual high point of animosity between the governor and the Legislature.
In his first year in office, Gov. Carroll Campbell vetoed a then-unprecedented 277 items in the budget, leaving a flat-footed Legislature unable to override any of them in the one day it had allocated for that task. Some legislative leaders never got over that.
Gov. David Beasley essentially rewrote parts of the budget by vetoing individual words and phrases; senators took him to court and won.
Gov. Jim Hodges supplemented his vetoes with demands that colleges return some funding he didn’t veto. Legislators took him to court and won.
Gov. Mark Sanford sent up a characteristically lecturesome veto letter whose ink was still wet when the Legislature overrode 105 of the 106 vetoes in 90 minutes. He responded with the defecating piglets. He followed up two years later with an unprecedented and to-date unmatched show of irresponsibility, vetoing the entire state budget. At least that was easier for lawmakers to dispose of.
Gov. Nikki Haley generated plenty of anger by vetoing ETV funding and other popular items, but the biggest problems came from what happened after her vetoes. Like the year she took action in defiance of a budget proviso she had chosen not to veto. Or the year she persuaded DHEC to act as though she had abolished a program she hadn’t abolished. She lost both of those court cases.
Henry McMaster promised to be a different kind of governor, to work cooperatively with the Legislature, and in his trial run after Ms. Haley left for the United Nations, he did indeed wield his veto pen gingerly. But nothing prepared us for what happened Wednesday, when Mr. McMaster turned his budget vetoes into a love note to the Legislature.
At a news conference called for the purpose of announcing said vetoes, the governor spent 11 minutes praising “a successful partnership with the General Assembly in producing what we believe is a resounding win and great progress for the people of South Carolina and their prosperity.” The written veto message is similarly celebratory.
When he finished, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette chimed in to report that voters were “excited about how this session has gone because they have seen something that they haven’t seen, and it’s cooperation.”
I’m not sure Mr. McMaster would have even mentioned the actual vetoes if reporters hadn’t pressed him for details. He made his case for the ones that target the pass-through earmarks — money lawmakers sent to state agencies with unwritten guidelines to send it on to outside organizations. But there was no rancor or condescension.
When a reporter asked what disappointed him about the budget, he said he wished lawmakers had put even more money into his gimmicky tax-rebate checks and his smart program to help attract businesses to impoverished communities by investing in the schools. Then he pivoted back to form: “I believe in Ronald Reagan’s approach: You might not get all of what you want, but you get some, and that’s a start. A lot of what you see in this budget is a great start for the people of South Carolina.”
Speaking of the cup-half-full approach, SC for Ed posted an item on its Twitter page two days earlier thanking legislative leaders for raising teacher pay, pledging to work with them next year and noting that “the commitment and passion for education from these state servants gives us faith that meaningful reform will make the lives of children better in our state.”
Another reporter asked Mr. McMaster why he considered it so important to cooperate with the Legislature. Let’s assume the reporter was just fishing for the sound bite he got. “Because that’s the only way you get things done,” the governor said. “Many people in life learn that lesson, but it seems when you get to the Statehouse, many people forget that lesson.”
Actually, legislators tend to remember that lesson, but recent governors have not. Mr. McMaster believes his refusal to forget helps explain how this turned out to be the best year for public education in decades.
Cindi Scoppe is an editorial writer for The Post and Courier. Contact her at cscoppe@postandcourier.com or follow her on Facebook or Twitter @CindiScoppe.