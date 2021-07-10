Scoppe: Hear about that 48% raise for SC bureaucrat? Wait till you hear what's next.

Before the Legislature created the S.C. Agency Head Salary Commission in 1984, the relationship between job performance and salary at the top of state agencies was … haphazard.

As the commission’s Donna Foster reminded me Thursday, “The salaries were just set on the floor of the General Assembly, based on a variety of factors instead of actual duties, responsibilities and market conditions.”

Like, say, whether the directors made legislators’ constituent complaints go away quickly, or gave cushy jobs to legislators’ not-too-bright nephews, or showed up regularly at then-Sen. Jack Lindsey’s Wednesday night poker games. And lost.

It clearly was not a good way to run a state.

Today’s process, part of a 1980s effort to replace cronyism with professionalism in the state government workforce, revolves around a very clinical system of pay bands, based on duties, responsibilities and pay for comparable jobs, mostly in the Southeast, for each of 62 agency directors and 28 college presidents. The bands were created by a global management company that updates them every four years; by law, pay has to fall within the bands.

There’s still room for judgment: The difference between the minimum and maximum salary for a position can be more than $100,000 and in nearly all cases is at least $50,000. The salary commission, composed of eight legislators and three gubernatorial appointees, is supposed to use annual evaluations from whoever hires each director (a board or the governor) to determine where in the band to set each salary.

The consultant’s most recent update, in November, said the commission wasn’t moving directors up through their pay bands as expected, thus causing the salaries to “lose competitiveness.” So after raising the pay of 26 directors and presidents effective Jan. 1 to meet their new minimums, the commission voted earlier this month to give additional raises to five directors. Huge raises.

Columbia’s State newspaper reports that at its July 1 meeting, the commission raised the pay for Office of Regulatory Staff Director Nanette Edwards by 48%, from $178,619 to $265,000. Transportation Secretary Christy Hall got a 19% raise, to $298,000; Administration Department Director Marcia Adams’ pay was increased 27%, to $284,679; Corrections Director Bryan Stirling got a 25% raise, to $250,000; and Fiscal Accountability Authority Director Grant Gillespie’s pay went up 22%, to $245,000.

The raises generated the expected populist outrage, and frankly a 48% raise, worth more than the overwhelming majority of state employees make in a year, does feel steep. But the problem isn’t that five directors got huge raises.

They’re all capable, highly respected leaders, only Ms. Hall’s new salary comes anywhere near the top of her pay band, and four of them (Mr. Stirling being the exception) hold the jobs that consultant Korn Ferry says merit the highest pay of all agency directors.

In particular, Ms. Edwards had to transform the Office of Regulatory Staff almost overnight from an agency whose job by law was to protect the interests of regulated utilities to one whose job is to protect consumers from those utilities — something you might surmise she’s done pretty well given the outcome of Dominion Energy’s first S.C. rate request — while also taking on the suddenly vital task of bringing rural South Carolina into the digital age.

So in a heartbeat I’d say all five ought to be well above the midpoint in their salary bands.

Assuming those bands are set appropriately.

And that’s the problem.

When we hire out salary recommendations to a consultant, we buy all sorts of assumptions that don’t necessarily make sense for our state government.

We assume we should be recruiting nationally, when maybe we ought to be looking internally whenever possible. We assume that we’re in danger of losing our best executives if we don’t pay what other states and, worse, private businesses pay; in fact, a lot of directors are dedicated public officials who made a deliberate decision to make their career in state government. We also assume that directors don’t value the state’s generous pension and vacation policies.

Now, it may seem unfair to pay people less than they're worth because we think we can get away with it, but this isn’t about fairness. If it were about fairness, lawmakers would focus on raising the pay for all those rank-and-file employees that another tax-funded consultant told them they're underpaying.

It’s about getting and keeping good agency directors. That’s important, no doubt. But when we can’t afford to pay teachers and prison guards and social workers enough to keep enough of them employed, I don't see how we can afford to pay directors nationally competitive salaries if we don’t have to.

And the problem is about to get even worse. Thanks to an insane law the Legislature passed this year, we’re about to start hiring out salary decisions about the now-appointed adjutant general as well as the attorney general, education superintendent, treasurer, secretary of state and other statewide elected officials whose jobs are established in the state constitution.

Some of these folks do an excellent job, but they could not be elected to those positions in another state, and I seriously doubt they could get hired for comparable jobs. Yet we’re going to pay Korn Ferry to design pay bands for them, and since they aren’t hired by the governor or a part-time board, the salary commission will set their pay — which raises all sorts of political and constitutional issues.

This latest problem, however, is easily fixed: The Legislature can repeal the provisions of H.3786 — before the first unjustifiable raise is granted.