Scoppe: Harris Pastides' 1-year agenda back at USC helm: stabilize, reach out, re-engage

Anyone who was expecting Harris Pastides to pick up where he left off 20 months ago at South Carolina’s flagship university will be disappointed. Or perhaps, in some quarters, happy.

The most popular University of South Carolina president in decades takes the “interim” part of the title he accepted Friday seriously. He sees his job as doing what he can, while the board of trustees searches for the successor to his short-lived successor, to make “outstanding candidates … look at the university now and say there’s a lot of good things going on there.”

“I think the university needs a period of stability,” the 67-year-old epidemiologist told me Thursday. “We’re not going to stand still, but we’re going to stabilize, reengage with the students and faculty and staff and alumni and donors and government and the press and our communities. … I’m not here to restrategize. I’m not here to develop a new budget model. I’m not here to do much hiring and firing. Now, I will be the president, and when steps need to be taken, we will. But I’m here to stabilize.”

During an hourlong chat in the office of the president emeritus, Dr. Pastides also talked about sexual harassment allegations against the university, demands to rename the Strom Thurmond Wellness Center, his relationship with megadonor Darla Moore and how he's approaching the job.

One could hardly call USC fortunate after President Bob Caslen’s sudden departure following revelations that he plagiarized part of a commencement address in which he also flubbed the school’s name. But it was certainly a blessing that the school had a former president, right there on campus, who had left at the top of his game and was willing to return at a moment's notice.

Dr. Pastides ended an 11-year tenure as president recently enough that he was “on the sidelines but not terribly far away” and long enough ago that — although he continued to represent the university on numerous campus, state, regional and national panels and was writing a book whose working title, “Stepping Away,” sounds suddenly off-key — he was beginning to “think in my life something was missing.”

The pandemic has left faculty feeling disconnected, and Mr. Caslen's departure raised more questions about the performance of the trustees and left even critics unsettled. But Dr. Pastides doesn't see his job as cleaning up a mess his successor and predecessor left behind: “Sometimes an institution needs that. This one does not.”

“The picture of the university is right here in front of me,” he said. “The pieces are a little spread out. We’re not missing any pieces. They need to be brought back together, and when they are together ... it’ll be a great picture to recruit a new president. I do not think it will be a difficult job.”

In fact, he sees at least two ways the university is better off than he left it: Federal stimulus funds and what is expected to be generous state funding mean USC is not facing the budget crisis most universities expected a year or even a few months ago.

And the school didn’t just survive the COVID-19 pandemic; it thrived. Beyond a surprising lack of a declining enrollment, he said USC expects to welcome “the brightest, the largest and the most diverse freshman class in our history” in August. This “tells me the quality of what we offer, both in-state and out-of-state, is there.”

Among his other comments:

• He expects to be in the job about a year, would “have to think about it” if he’s needed longer and “would have turned it down” if there had been any suggestion that he should remain beyond the interim.

• He and his wife, Patricia, will live for a couple of months in the apartment they have kept in Columbia while routine post-presidential upkeep is performed on the president’s house on campus. They’ll move back to the president's house in time to greet students returning in August because “that’s the culture of this university.” They won’t give up the apartment or sell their Folly Beach home.

• He plans to “go to every important donor in our family, personally,” either by phone or in person, and has already reached out to Darla Moore, who declared last month that she was done with the university after what she perceived as two years of snubs. He expects “to resume my relationship with her,” which he describes as supportive with occasional disagreement.

• He will keep Mr. Caslen’s pledge to freeze tuition for a second year, and “I hope it can be a trend,” which would require a third consecutive year.

• He expects to loan the indebted athletic department tens of millions of dollars but doesn’t consider it a bailout any more than he would consider it a bailout if one of his sons needed financial help during a pandemic. “I view that as it’s why we’re here,” he said. “And I would remind people that in better times, athletics actually subsidizes the academic program” — something he fully expects to resume once the pandemic recedes.

• He realizes that a lot of people want to focus on what the Presidential Commission on University History recommends this summer about renaming buildings — and particularly the Strom — but hopes they will instead look at any such recommendations as a small part of the larger report, which seeks to provide a fuller story of the university’s history, particularly as it relates to African Americans, a reckoning with the past, largely through additions, and a way to demonstrate the university’s values going forward.

• He feels certain that “some or maybe all” of the allegations about sexual harassment by faculty members are true and says “an important part of the year” will be working to ensure that all students, faculty and staff feel confident “they can tell us any concern they have and we will follow up as well as any university would.” But he said the harassment itself “doesn’t mean we had a bad culture” while he was president or while Mr. Caslen was president.

• He is “quite confident” that one of Mr. Caslen’s signature initiatives, an inventory of the state’s “cyber assets” that could lead to the creation of a cyber institute, “is a good initiative.” But he believes it “would be unfair for me, unfair for the board” to move forward without taking time to study Mr. Caslen’s proposed Carolina Online, an online degree program that “requires an investment and cannot succeed without the cooperation of the deans and the faculty.”