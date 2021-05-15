Scoppe: For the 2021 Legislature, a report card only a culture warrior could love

If you’re a culture warrior, the 2021 legislative session that ended Thursday was a brilliant success: Either you got a lot of new laws you wanted, or else you got a lot of new reasons to be outraged — the latter of which, truth be told, is a lot more satisfying to a lot of people.

If you’re someone who cares about the future of our state, not so much.

In January, I wrote an editorial laying out six challenges the Legislature needed to meet this year, beyond the must-do of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, a task it handled better than it could have, worse than it should have. Lawmakers made enough progress on efforts to settle Santee Cooper and inch further toward the goal of providing a decent education to all S.C. kids that those measures could become law during a limited-agenda wrap-up session next month. So we'll talk about them another day.

There’s no chance for significant new laws this year to address the four other topics. There were, however, a few minor victories this year, and some movement that lays the groundwork for progress next year:

Reform policing

The brutal murder of George Floyd last Memorial Day weekend snapped something in our collective national conscience, and lawmakers in both parties and both bodies promised serious reforms this year to tackle a culture of tolerance for bad cops.

The House formed a special committee that held hearings in the offseason and put together some solid proposals dealing with police training, procedures and discipline, civil asset forfeiture and hate crimes, which has nothing to do with police reform but somehow got bundled in with it in a lot of lawmakers’ minds.

Of course, the hate-crimes bill got all the attention, but more significantly, the House passed a bill on Thursday that requires the state Law Enforcement Training Council to establish minimum standards, which police agencies must adopt, on the use of force, vehicle pursuits and identifying bad cops, among other things. H.3050 also requires police to intervene when a fellow officer is being abusive, restricts the use of chokeholds, ends the practice of letting uncertified officers act like real police and imposes significant penalties on departments that don’t comply.

The bill isn’t all-encompassing, and critics question how enforceable it will be, but it’s the most either body has done to start to weed out the bad cops who engender public distrust of police and endanger all the good cops.

Protect our natural resources

Charleston and other coastal communities are the backbone of South Carolina’s tourism industry, but they face the immediate danger of environmental carelessness that can make them less desirable destinations. They also face the long-term threat of a rising sea that endangers their very existence. Unfortunately, there’s no indication that the Legislature is going to act boldly to help preserve those destinations. But lawmakers made some modest progress on more modest protections this year.

The best thing that happened was what didn’t happen: The Legislature didn’t approve, or even come close to approving, efforts to use the pandemic as an excuse to roll back our state's modest environmental protections.

Also good: The Senate passed S.596, which creates a regulatory system to prevent tiny plastic pellets known as nurdles from spilling into Charleston Harbor and polluting our beaches. And it appears that lawmakers will provide around $50 million to fund the new Office of Resilience, which was created last year to direct and support state and local flood resiliency and risk-reduction efforts and shift us toward solar and other cleaner energy sources.

But the Legislature managed to get a bill to conference committee — which means it could become law next month — that makes it easier for companies to melt plastic trash to turn it into new products and fuel. H.525 classifies pyrolysis, gasification and other waste-related processes as “advanced recycling,” which magically frees them from all sorts of regulations that waste businesses have to follow. The bill has been stripped of the worst provision, which exempted advanced recyclers from putting up a bond like all other waste handlers to cover cleanup costs. But they still wouldn’t have to demonstrate that there’s a need for their facilities to handle S.C. waste.

Combat abuse of office

Going into 2021, we already had a long list of reforms that were needed to combat the problems of judges who don’t understand the law or the concept of neutrality, judicial regulators who can’t find any abuses to police, sheriffs who ignore the laws they’re supposed to enforce, state and local agencies that can’t seem to understand our state’s public records law, boards that ignore our open meetings law, local officials who accept gifts from companies that want their business and a campaign finance law that allows too many people to pour money anonymously into election campaigns.

Lawmakers did nothing to address any of those problems this year. And while they were ignoring previously proposed good-government reforms, The Post and Courier’s "Uncovered" series began exposing more obscure abuses that demand legislative reforms.

Unfortunately, the Legislature did precious little to address those problems either. Oh, a handful of legislators introduced bills that might help some of the problems around the edges, and they’re likely to give SLED money to hire a public corruption/white collar crimes investigator it has needed for years.

Ultimately what we need — beyond a legislative commitment to open, public-forward government — is a change to the political culture that encourages public officials to put their personal interests ahead of the public's by creating the sort of oversight that would deter them from crossing ethical and legal lines and make it easier to punish them if they do.

Respect local government

One of the Legislature’s favorite things to do is undermine local governments, when what it needs to do is empower cities and counties to tailor solutions to their individual communities in a way the state constitution bars legislators from doing. Of course, the Legislature did nothing this year to remove its many restrictions on city and county councils, but it also did nothing to further restrict them. So by legislative standards, that might qualify as a win.

The House did pass a bill that prohibits local governments from regulating cigarette, vape or other tobacco flavors or ingredients. Supporters say H.3681 is necessary to ensure that tobacco laws are uniform across the state, by which they mean they want to ensure that nothing is done in South Carolina to reduce sales of tobacco products that are deliberately manipulated to entice children to use them.

But the Municipal Association of South Carolina managed to get a provision removed that would have preempted local zoning authority — so now it’s more an anti-public health bill than an anti-local government bill — and several senators blocked debate on it in the final two weeks of the session. Don't expect that hold to survive next year.

Unfortunately, the relatively harmless legislative session was overshadowed by our temporarily empowered governor, who used his emergency authority on Tuesday to strike down city and county mask requirements; Gov. Henry McMaster technically left a door open for them to reimpose protective measures, but I’m not sure that’s more than an inoperable technicality. Fortunately, those temporary powers can't last forever.