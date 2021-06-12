Scoppe: For 15 months, SC had an all-powerful governor. Now what?

On Monday, Henry McMaster ended a 15-month exhibition of what can happen when South Carolina’s governor has a lot of power. Not just the kind of power most governors except ours take for granted. More. More even, on the state level, than the too-powerful U.S. president has.

I’m not talking about the power Gov. McMaster used to take high-profile actions to limit the spread of COVID-19: closing schools, locking down nursing homes, temporarily shuttering restaurants, beaches and even retail and personal service businesses and then briefly limiting capacity and imposing discrete mask requirements after quickly lifting the lockdowns.

Even though they infuriated the far-right critics who never took COVID-19 seriously, these temporary actions fell well within the parameters of what chief executives and legislative bodies did across the nation and around the world to combat the most deadly pandemic in a century.

I’m talking about the much broader, and more mundane, powers state law gave him.

For 450 days, while Mr. McMaster kept South Carolina in a state of emergency, all state and local officials and employees essentially worked for him. He had the authority to “compel performance” of them, to transfer “the direction, personnel, or functions” of state agencies, to order state and local police “to do whatever may be deemed necessary to maintain peace and good order” and to “utilize all available resources of state government” as he saw fit.

U.S. governors don’t normally have any power over other elected officials, and all states carve out some especially sensitive positions governors can’t control — think election and ethics officials and judges, for example. Still, Mr. McMaster’s emergency authority over state employees was closer to what a typical U.S. governor has than South Carolina’s normal practice, which gives governors authority over far fewer than half of state employees. Yet I’m not aware of any instances when he used this power to demote or reassign or threaten anyone.

Mr. McMaster couldn’t suspend state law during the state of emergency, but he could suspend state regulations. Regulations generally have to be undone through a lengthy bureaucratic process, so that’s more power than governors typically have. But it’s also typical for the executive branch, controlled by a governor, to be able to write (and unwrite) regulations without the legislative veto power that S.C. law grants.

Our governor used this power to, among other things, allow emergency prescription refills, authorize emergency licensure of out-of-state contractors, allow curbside delivery of beer and wine, waive the waiting period before laid-off workers could draw unemployment checks and reschedule local elections.

Critics charge that either Mr. McMaster or agency directors acting on their own actually suspended laws rather than just regulations, but even if they're right, those were discrete cases. We haven't seen what opponents of executive power have warned against for three centuries: a dictatorial governor who went wild with the power he had.

That’s not to say that Mr. McMaster always used his power responsibly. He ordered state employees back to the office before they had a chance to get vaccinated and endangered their health by simultaneously allowing members of the public back in without masks. He required schools to let parents endanger the health of other people’s children by sending their own children to school maskless.

Unfortunately, based on anti-mask provisos the House and Senate added to the state budget bill, those anti-public-health mandates seem consistent with prevailing legislative opinion. As is the disturbing timidity that kept the governor from taking such life-saving actions as imposing a statewide mask mandate, or even encouraging people to get vaccinated.

But timidity is no argument against gubernatorial authority. And even if Mr. McMaster had overstepped his authority, and done it repeatedly, that wouldn’t be reason to take away any of the authority governors have when there’s no emergency; it would merely be reason for lawmakers to deal with those specific overreaches. Nor would it be an argument against bringing the governor's nonemergency powers more into line with other governors.

One of our Legislature’s worst tendencies is to make policy decisions based on personality rather than … policy. To grant power or autonomy to this agency because legislators like this particular director, to take it away from governors because they dislike this particular governor.

How much power to grant a governor shouldn’t have anything to do with whether you like a particular governor or think he's doing a good job — or even whether he's abusing the power he has. If a governor — or a president — uses his power badly or even abuses it, the problem is that we elected the wrong governor or president. The solution is to make a better choice next time.

How much power to grant a governor is — or should be — about the Founding Fathers’ inspired idea of creating three co-equal branches of government that can provide checks and balances to prevent abuse by any one branch, or individual.

We barely have that system any longer in Washington, because for years now, presidents have taken and Congress has ceded too much power, and the Supreme Court hasn't stopped it. The Congress should take back some of its authority even if it likes the president du jour. Simply because the system is unbalanced and unchecked in favor of presidents.

We’ve never had co-equal branches of government, guarded by checks and balances, in South Carolina. In South Carolina, our government is built around the idea of preventing executive overreach of the sort our colonial ancestors suffered under King George III. Seriously.

King George is dead, the British Empire is no longer, the pandemic did not confirm critics' fears about gubernatorial overreach, and the S.C. Legislature should give governors more power, even at the risk that they might sometimes use it badly.