Scoppe: Finally, a recession tailor-made for South Carolina’s 1950s sales tax

Of course you know the cliche about the broken clock: It’s useless almost all the time, but twice a day, it tells perfect time.

A report issued last month by South Carolina’s top economic forecasters suggests that the COVID-19 recession is the South Carolina tax system’s broken-clock moment.

Before I explain, a quick recap of our tax system. Although South Carolina does use a combination of sales, income and property taxes to pay for state and local government, as economists recommend, we rely too heavily on the volatile sales tax. The income tax is designed in a way that makes it look like our taxes are much higher than they actually are, which produces political pressure to further skew the system toward sales taxes. Businesses, renters and especially manufacturers bear a much heavier property tax burden than is wise. And the sales tax itself, well, one reason it's so volatile is that it was born in a simpler time, and functions as though we still live in that simpler time.

In the 70 years since the Legislature created South Carolina’s sales tax, our economy has changed dramatically, as we moved from spending our money on goods to spending our money on services. But the tax was created to apply to things, so while it applies to all those things that the Legislature hasn't specifically exempted (and there are a lot of them, but that's a different topic, for another day), it only applies to those services that the Legislature has specifically decided to tax.

And the Legislature hasn't decided to tax many services: only 39 of the 176 categories of services that the Federation of Tax Administrators identifies as taxable.

That means that every year, a smaller portion of consumer spending is taxed, and we move further from the ideal of taxing as much of the economy as possible at as low a rate as possible.

A legislative study from 2010 estimated that we could collect an additional $1 billion a year by taxing "feasibly-taxable" services. At the time, we were collecting about $2.2 billion in sales taxes, so broadening the service tax could have allowed us to cut the 6% tax rate to around 4% and still collect the same amount of money. Our shift to services has only accelerated since then.

The big-ticket exemptions on things have caused budget problems in recessions past, because they're for groceries, prescription drugs, electricity and gasoline — which people keep buying during a recession, as they stop buying clothes, books, electronics, jewelry and other items we can all live without.

But the coronarecession isn't like recessions past, and so it's having the opposite effect.

Yes, people who lost jobs have cut back to essentials, which still aren’t taxed. But the vast majority of us haven’t lost jobs, and with federal stimulus checks, we've had more money to spend. And the responsible among us are no longer spending our money on trips to the spa or tanning parlor or gym, dance classes or tennis lessons, cosmetic surgery, pet grooming and all sorts of other services that the state of South Carolina doesn’t tax. Even professional services are feeling the pullback.

Instead, we’re buying stuff: stuff for our homes, stuff for our cars, stuff for our pets, stuff to wear and read and play with, and consumables that are so fancy that they aren't considered "groceries." All sorts of stuff that the state of South Carolina taxes.

As the S.C. Board of Economic Advisors noted in its December Revenue Digest, “The pandemic has had a unique effect on the economy,” as “consumers have shifted more of their spending to taxable items, resulting in higher than anticipated sales tax collections.”

Sales tax collections were up 12.5% in November compared to November 2019. Collections for the fiscal year that started July 1 were running 7.3% ahead of last year — $85 million and more than half the reason overall tax collections are 3.4% ahead of last year. That’s nothing like the growth we were experiencing a year ago, but in the middle of a pandemic, it is extraordinary.

The Legislature can't take full credit for this. We wouldn’t be doing so well if the U.S. Supreme Court hadn’t cleared the way in 2018 for states to collect the sales tax on taxable products sold over the internet — and if a decades-old S.C. law hadn’t made the collection pretty much automatic once that happened.

But it did … and it did … and so for the moment, South Carolina is being rewarded for having a high sales tax rate that applies to the stuff most of us are buying in this most bizarre recession.

Of course, it’s unlikely that we’ll have a maximum-things, minimum-services economy after the vaccine takes hold. The BEA even warns that it might not last through the rest of the recession, because "The current trends in consumer spending are outside of the historical patterns" and "the current pace of growth is likely to be unsustainable, even as the economy recovers."

Which means it wouldn't be a bad idea for the Legislature to think about taxing the non-stuff that our pre-COVID selves were spending more and more of our money on, so it can lower the sales tax rate and also make our tax system align better with our modern economy. Because a broken clock is still right only two minutes out of every 1,440.