Scoppe: Earmark smackdown comes to SC Senate as even reformers turn on pork-vetoing governor

Call it the Revenge of the Earmarkers.

Having largely satisfied their internal critics by identifying this year's 226 recipients of long-secret budget earmarks, and even the identities of each recipient's legislative patrons, budget writers figured they could put this whole debate about taxpayer-funded pork behind them.

So when Gov. Henry McMaster vetoed the whole $152.5 million in earmarks anyway, saying they still lacked sufficient detail, it wasn’t enough to merely override the vetoes. Lawmakers turned on the governor with a vengeance. Even earmark critics piled on.

Well, not in the House. In the House, Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith was still smarting from the previous week’s “clown show” in the Senate, when secrecy critics accused him of hiding $2 million worth of earmarks inside an allocation for “sports marketing.” If they’d bothered to ask, he said, he would have explained that was contingency cash in case tourism officials land another catch like the PGA golf tournament the state picked up last month.

Across the hall, though, secret-earmarks foe Dick Harpootlian, transformed into outed-earmarks apologist Dick Harpootlian, bounded into the antechamber to work the media, trying to lay all the blame for earmark abuse at the governor’s feet.

That might seem like a stretch, since it was individual legislators who requested the special projects, some of which were listed in the budget with no hint of how vaguely named recipients would use the money. But breaking from the usual practice — just override the vetoes and be done with it — Finance Chairman Hugh Leatherman tapped Sen. Nikki Setzler to launch an all-out defense of earmarks, which played nicely into Mr. Harpootlian’s all-out offense on the governor.

Secret-earmark foe and gubernatorial-empowerment advocate Tom Davis piled on, accusing Mr. McMaster of attempting a power grab with his suggestion that the Legislature hand all the earmark money to state agencies to distribute under rules they write.

Mr. Setzler explained that the recipients of “community improvement investments,” as he calls earmarks, are required to report how they intend to spend the money and then how they spent it. That’s not new information; the inspector general reported last year that only a quarter comply. But he went on to read from the budget proviso that says earmark funds “shall not be expended until the required financial statements are filed with the appropriate state agency.”

There’s some artful language that could be read to prohibit the receiving entity from spending the money rather than prohibiting the state agency from cutting the check. And state agencies know budget writers expect them to distribute the money, and they know they’ll be punished if they don’t.

But on Tuesday, Sen. Wes Climer argued — right before he voted to sustain the governor’s vetoes — that “if the governor wanted his agencies not to cut checks until all the accountability policies have been met, the governor could do that.” Mr. Harpootlian argued — right before he voted to override the vetoes — that the governor “needs to stop hiding behind this earmark issue” and “tell these agencies not to cut the checks.” And Mr. Setzler declared: “The accountability is there. If they choose to use it or not use it is their choice. We have done our job.”

That’s a lot to process, but let’s give it a try.

• It’s disingenuous to suggest that the Legislature, having authorized executive agencies to combat abuse, can wash its hands of their failure to do so. Oversight is an essential part of the Legislature’s job, and lawmakers frequently write new laws (or call for the removal of agency directors) when agencies aren’t getting the job done.

• Legislators did not give us sufficient transparency this year. It’s a huge improvement over years past, and it’s clear enough what, for example, the $25,000 to “Town of Piedmont Replace Saluda River Foot Bridge” is for. But who could even begin to guess what will be done with the $200,000 going to an organization identified only as “Women in Unity”? Or the many similarly opaque earmarks?

• That sketchy information about many recipients — even if they submit their required paperwork, that’ll be months after the votes — is particularly abusive when lawmakers bundle the earmarks in seven batches rather than giving the governor the option of vetoing individual items, as his line-item veto authority allows him to do with money appropriated for state programs administered by state agencies. This is no accident but rather a deliberate strategy to make it all but inevitable that legislators will vote to save each others' earmarks: Do unto others, lest it be done unto you.

• Mr. McMaster’s proposal to create “competitive grants” programs administered by state agencies as an alternative to earmarks might not be an attempt to usurp the Legislature’s budget-writing authority, as Sen. Davis suggested, but it’s unworkable. As I explained last year, if legislators couldn’t control that process, they’d simply add in earmarks on top of the administrative grants.

• Mr. McMaster doesn’t control several agencies that are sent earmarked funds to distribute, but he does control others, including the departments of Commerce, Social Services, Health and Human Services and Parks, Recreation and Tourism. If he finds earmarks so repugnant that he feels compelled to veto legitimate spending items in order to eliminate the ones that might not be, then his critics are right: He should tell his Cabinet directors not to release money to entities that don’t comply with the law.

Actually, he should insist on that even if he's perfectly happy with the earmarks, since it’s what the law requires.