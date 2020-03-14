Scoppe: Don’t believe everything you hear about SC school underfunding

You might have heard that the Legislature is underfunding public schools by $606 per student. As in, state law requires the Legislature to spend $3,095 per student, but it’s only spending $2,489.

And the budget approved by the House on Wednesday raises the base-student cost, as it’s called, by a lousy $11. Eleven dollars. Since the required funding increases each year with inflation and enrollment growth, it’ll be underfunded by even more — $664 per student — next year.

All of that is entirely true.

+3 Scoppe: How is it even possible to educate SC’s poorest kids? This program holds clues We know that the children who learn the most and do the best in school are the ones whose parents are their most important teachers. We know that teachers value parental involvement and respect more than just about anything — in many cases more than better pay and benefits.

But it’s not the whole truth.

And this year, that type of criticism represents even less of the whole truth than it always has.

I’m not about to defend the amount of money the Legislature spends on our schools. Although it’s possible that it would be sufficient if we spent it in the right places and in the right ways, we aren’t doing either.

The result is that … well, you’ve seen the result — not just in test scores but in lives lost. In students who drop out of school or graduate without a decent education and end up in dead-end jobs and raise another generation of children who end up in dead-end jobs. If we’re lucky.

If we aren’t lucky, they become drug dealers or petty thieves who break into our homes, assault us on the streets, and we have to pay for extra police and prosecutors and then feed and clothe and house them in prison.

But we don’t need to exaggerate how badly the Legislature is underfunding schools. And frankly, lawmakers deserve some credit for the progress they’re making toward reversing a decade of gross underfunding.

I don’t think most people are deliberately trying to mislead. In fact, I’m not sure I would have recognized what was going on if not for something Rep. Bill Whitmire said during the Ways and Means Committee’s budget briefing earlier this month. The committee couldn’t raise the base-student cost any more than $11, he said, because representatives decided to spend $213 million to give every teacher a $3,000 raise.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

And I thought: Wait a minute. The main thing the base-student cost covers is teacher salaries. So why wouldn’t that $213 million be included in the base-student cost?

In some ways, I learned, it was an accounting decision, which is why legislators deserve more credit than they’re getting. But it also represents a huge policy decision, which points to why lawmakers so desperately need to adopt a new funding formula for education.

The House’s budget bill actually spends an average of $6,705 per public school student. But less than half of that money is included in the base-student cost, which is a term of art, created in the Education Finance Act.

The 1977 law was designed to make sure children in poor districts could get a decent education. (Sound familiar?) It calculated how much it should cost per student to provide a teacher, classroom supplies, maintenance and support staff. This is the base-student cost, which by law is updated every year by factoring in inflation and enrollment growth. The law also required districts to contribute a “local match” to the base-student cost, with wealthier districts kicking in much more and poorer districts much less.

Flash forward to last year, when lawmakers passed the largest teacher pay raises since 1982. They wanted the state to cover the entire cost. So they didn’t run the $159 million through the EFA formula, even though teacher pay is the main thing the base-student cost funds. The House made the same decision for next year’s budget.

Now the math: If you add the $213 million the House proposes to spend on teacher raises next year to the $159 million influx approved last year, that comes out to an additional $357 per student. And if you were to add that to the $2,500 base-student cost in the House budget, it would come to $2,857 — or just $307 below the amount state law requires.

Now, underfunding teachers and classrooms by $307 per student is nothing to brag about. And it’s disturbing that the money is distributed on a straight per-teacher basis rather than taking poverty into account. Essentially, the state is subsidizing the lower student-teacher ratios that wealthier districts can afford, at the expense of the poorer districts that can’t afford them.

Editorial: SC school improvements can't wait any longer; lawmakers must finish the job South Carolina needs transformative changes to the way we educate children. We need to do a much better job of helping parents prepare their c…

But a $307-per-student shortfall is a vast improvement over the $664 shortfall that the EFA formula makes it look like we will have. And assuming the Senate goes along, this would be the closest the Legislature has come to meeting the funding requirement since 2008. Which is pretty encouraging.

So rather than criticizing lawmakers for their measly little $11 per-pupil increase, maybe we ought to be applauding them for making so much progress — while insisting that they continue that progress.