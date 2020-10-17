Scoppe: Did Alan Wilson squander $75 million on attorney fees? It's ... complicated

Attorney General Alan Wilson won a major victory on Wednesday when a judge said he was completely within his rights to sign the contract that paid his old law firm and another one $75 million for helping win $600 million from the federal government.

What Circuit Judge Alison Lee did not say was that it was responsible or prudent or wise for Mr. Wilson to sign such a contract. That’s a political question, and it turns out not to be quite as straightforward a question as it seems at first blush.

At first blush, of course, that’s a 12.5% contingency fee. Which is far less than the 33% or more that is typical in private-sector cases but significantly more than the 4% fee that attorneys could receive under a very smart fee schedule that Gov. Henry McMaster created to avoid just this sort of controversy when he was attorney general.

And at the risk of sounding populist, $75 million is a jaw-dropping payment, even when it’s divided by two attorneys who worked on a case over a four-year period.

At second blush … well, it’s complicated.

Columbia attorney Randy Lowell approached Mr. Wilson in 2016 with the idea of suing the U.S. Energy Department to enforce a federal law that required it to remove one metric ton of plutonium waste from the Savannah River Site by January 2016, and more in future years, or else pay the state $100 million for each year it failed to comply. It was Mr. Lowell’s idea, so when Mr. Wilson decided to pursue it, obviously he hired Mr. Lowell, and later brought in Ken Woodington to help.

The contract was very much like the McMaster contract, with a 21% contingency fee for the first $25 million recovered, scaling down to 1% for anything more than $250 million, and then an additional 3%, scaling down to 1%, if there was an appeal. If nothing else had happened, it would have resulted in a $29 million fee for a $600 million verdict — and another $8 million for an appeal. No one expected more than a $200 million verdict, which would have resulted in a fee of about $24 million — nice work if you can get it, but nothing like $75 million.

By 2018, a trial judge had bifurcated the case, sending the monetary claim to a separate court, and ordered the Energy Department to remove one metric ton of plutonium from South Carolina, an order the federal government appealed. Nevada had filed a separate lawsuit to stop the waste from going there, so South Carolina intervened to keep it on track. And state officials learned that the Energy Department was about to stop construction on the MOX facility that was supposed to convert much of the plutonium into fuel for electricity-generating reactors, and went to court to prevent that.

Suddenly, one case had become four. Only one of them had the potential to pay the attorneys — and it was the one that was least important from a policy perspective, since Mr. Wilson’s primary goal was, appropriately, to get the plutonium out of South Carolina.

So Mr. Wilson amended the contract to give the attorneys an incentive to work on the cases that otherwise wouldn’t put a penny in their pockets: If they won the lawsuit seeking $200 million, they would get an additional 2% each for handling the Nevada and MOX cases in U.S. District Court, another 1% for each case that was appealed to the Circuit Court and a half a percent for an appeal to the Supreme Court. So the lawyers could have made a maximum of $31 million if they won the hoped-for $200 million settlement. If they didn’t win the monetary judgment, they wouldn’t be paid anything, even if they won the three policy cases.

In the end, Mr. Wilson, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and others added political muscle to the legal claims, resulting in a $600 million out-of-court settlement, along with a legally binding promise to remove the remaining 9.5 million metric tons of plutonium by 2037 or else pay the state up to $1.5 billion more.

The attorneys got roughly $37 million for the bifurcated initial lawsuit, $21 million for the MOX case, which South Carolina lost in the Supreme Court, and $18 million for the Nevada case, which we essentially won in the Circuit Court.

I don’t know whether Mr. Wilson made a prudent or responsible or wise deal. It depends on how much you think the plutonium settlement advanced the ball, whether it was important to have the same attorneys handle the policy cases, instead of his staff or outside counsel that charged less, whether the contract should have scaled back the payment if the settlement was based in part on politics, and whether there should have been a cap on total fees.

All I know for sure is that it’s not, as I initially believed, a simple case of $75 million being too big a fee for a $600 million settlement that was secured in part by our elected officials. And in that way, it’s like most of life: a lot more complicated than it appears at first blush.