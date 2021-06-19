Scoppe: Columbia hosts an experiment in unchecked spending of unearned money. Two actually.

The city of Columbia launched a fascinating experiment on Wednesday aimed at winning mainstream acceptance for the fringe idea — which became a little less fringy last year when the federal government started sending out checks to everybody, whether we needed them or not, and paying extended unemployment benefits with few questions asked — called guaranteed income.

The Columbia Life Improvement Monetary Boost, underwritten by private donations, will give 100 low-income fathers a $500 check every month for a year. The 50-member Mayors for a Guaranteed Income hopes the results will help convince the Congress to create a similar program nationally, using tax money.

Of course, the risk with such an experiment is that its success depends on individual choices made by individuals, many of whom don’t have a track record of making great choices.

A similar experiment, this one using tax funds, is underway in our state and local governments.

The American Rescue Plan, which the Congress passed in March to one-up the 2020 CARES Act, is sending $8.9 billion to the S.C. Legislature, cities, counties, school districts and state agencies — many of which don’t have a track record of making great choices.

Will they invest it in transformative initiatives — “once-in-a-lifetime investments that allow us to compete nationally and globally in the future,” as Gov. Henry McMaster urged on Tuesday? Or will they spread it around to every program they operate, to hire extra employees they won’t have any money to pay after the funds run out and to purchase shiny new programs and equipment they really don’t need?

Mr. McMaster’s entreaty came at the first meeting of a scaled-down version of the AccelerateSC task force he assembled last year to recommend how to spend $1.9 billion in CARES Act funding. The big difference between the 2020 and 2021 funding is that the rules are more flexible this year, the choices less obvious.

We’re past the COVID-19 unemployment spike, so we don’t need to refill the unemployment trust fund this time. With less than half of the eligible population fully vaccinated, South Carolina still could face another COVID surge, and booster shots might be needed, but the infection rate is low enough that our public health system doesn’t need another massive influx of funding to keep from collapsing.

Some retail and service businesses are still struggling, but few customers are still holed up in their homes, and tourism is back. And even though public education is by far our state’s top obligation, $2 billion of that $8.9 billion is going directly to the schools; that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t send them any of the Legislature's $2.6 billion in COVID funds, but there’s not the same immediate and urgent need this year.

So I shouldn’t have been surprised by how much watching the accelerators’ initial discussion felt like watching the roomful of blind men trying to describe an elephant they had all encountered a small piece of.

S.C. Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers said the money could encourage more locally produced food to “make us more insulated from the next interruption.” Pharmaceutical executive Lou Kennedy put in a pitch for “reshoring, onshoring, bringing things back to our own back yard,” while Nicky McCarter, who runs a janitorial staffing business, said finding people to take essential jobs is the biggest challenge to bringing those jobs back to South Carolina.

Francis Marion University President Fred Carter said colleges could be more flexible and serve more students if they had a new statewide college IT system.

Helen Hill, CEO of Explore Charleston, raved over the tourism marketing campaign the Legislature funded last year and said we need more air service; Horry County Council member Tyler Servant dittoed that and called for infrastructure to get people to and from the beach. I don’t recall whether he actually uttered the words “Interstate 73,” but everybody knew what he meant.

I have no reason to think our legislators are any more focused on a clear, transformative vision for the funds; if you think they are, take a look at the state money they’re doling out next week to unvetted local projects. And in all fairness, I’m not sure anybody is at this point.

But the meeting did generate some useful brainstorming. After Mr. Servant suggested local governments pool their money to support important regional projects, retired AT&T executive Pam Lackey suggested that also could work for state entities with similar goals, such as Fred Carter’s information technology initiative — which prompted Dr. Carter to suggest using state funds to provide a local match to encourage such collaborations.

And I thought: Why not use some of the state’s $2.6 billion as a matching fund to encourage school districts to spend their $2 billion on the sorts of smart programs that a lot of them otherwise won’t undertake?

The meeting also showcased something to watch out for: When Mr. Servant asked whether the state, county and city funding could be used to build roads and bridges, Mr. McMaster’s “no” did not end the discussion. Instead, it set off the most creative brainstorming of the day, about how governments could use the federal funds to restore COVID-caused revenue losses to their general funds, whose use is not controlled by the federal government. Essentially laundering the money so it could be spent on whatever elected officials’ hearts desire.

Which sounds an awful lot like those Columbia dads using their guaranteed income to buy a big-screen TV and stock the refrigerator with beer.