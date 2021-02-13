Scoppe: Closing time for SC college bars? Worse things could happen.

The origins of some of South Carolina’s most outrageous superspreader incubators trace, by Sen. Dick Harpootlian’s reckoning, to 1992, when “a smarta--, spunky solicitor indicted two of the three ABC commissioners” on public corruption charges.

The eventual convictions overlapped with a string of other state and federal corruption probes that resulted in (among many, many other changes) dismantling the autonomous Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission and moving liquor regulation to the state Revenue Department, which had other duties to keep it busy and stood by while college bar districts sprouted and blossomed.

The solicitor Mr. Harpootlian blames for setting off the chain of events that spawned the bar districts in Columbia, Charleston and elsewhere was … Dick Harpootlian. Who ran for the Senate a quarter century later largely out of frustration over the Revenue Department's unwillingness to shut down standalone bars in his neighborhood, which seem clearly to violate a state constitutional provision limiting liquor sales to restaurants and hotels.

I don’t know how much blame for the proliferation lies with dismantling the ABC Commission and how much with parents who started sending their kids to college with credit cards, creating a more lucrative late-night bar market than today’s grown-ups grew up with. Or with Mr. Harpootlian and his neighbors — and their counterparts in other college towns — who paid too little attention until their family friendly restaurant and shopping district passed the tipping point. As a pending round of liquor-license challenges in Columbia demonstrates, neighbors do have some leverage in the matter.

But it’s an intriguing proposition.

More intriguing is the bill the Columbia Democrat filed on Tuesday, to clear up what regulators have called an ambiguity in state law they never tried to get cleared up. He has one Republican co-sponsor, is building support among religious conservatives and drunk-driving opponents, argues that his bill is less severe than what the S.C. Court of Appeals could impose when it hears one of his lawsuits next month and says he's fulfilling his oath to uphold the constitution.

In 1972, a campaign by hotels and restaurants convinced voters to amend the state constitution to allow the sale of liquor for on-site consumption, but only at businesses that “engage primarily and substantially in the preparation and serving of meals or furnishing of lodging.” In 2004, drunk-driving opponents, hotels and restaurants convinced voters to amend the constitution again, to allow those same establishments to sell liquor from regular-size bottles rather than minibottles.

But while the Legislature added the constitution’s language to state law, it didn't bother after either change to write a clear definition of “primarily and substantially.” Does that mean 90%? Or 70%? Or a mere 50%? Because no one could argue that it means less than that. Well, unless you own a business that makes most of its money off of liquor. Or you work at the Revenue Department.

In 1979, the state Supreme Court sided with the old ABC Commission when it rejected the liquor license application from a bowling alley that made 10% of its money off food; it hasn’t been asked to rule on the matter since, initially because other businesses didn’t challenge their license rejections and more recently because the Revenue Department handed out licenses like lollipops. The agency has argued in court that it’s not clear what “primary and substantially” means.

S.536 would provide clarity, at 51%.

For comparison, Virginia requires liquor licensees to derive 45% of their revenue from food, North Carolina 30% — either of which would, like Mr. Harpootlian’s bill, wipe out Columbia’s Five Points bar district, along with college bar districts across the state. The 51% requirement also likely would close bars along King Street and a not-insignificant number of upscale bars throughout Charleston and along Greenville’s Main Street.

There’s no good reason that liquor laws should be embedded in the state constitution — and plenty of reasons they shouldn’t be. Nor is it good practice for regulators to allow businesses to open and then change the rules and force them to close.

But those liquor laws are in the constitution, and they’re pretty clear, even if bar owners and regulators want to pretend they aren’t. And when regulators permit businesses to operate in violation of the constitution, it’s the job of the Legislature to set them straight.

Which is what it needs to do here — by either clarifying the law or amending the constitution, or both.

The businesses that Mr. Harpootlian described to Columbia’s State newspaper as nothing more than “big rooms with a bar on one end, a concrete floor, sh---y band or a DJ,” feeding the whole toxic culture of underage and binge drinking, have been on notice since 2019 — after the senator won a lower-court-ruling denying a liquor license to an establishment that derived only 5% of its revenue from food — that either the courts or the Revenue Department would start enforcing the law.

Such bars were a plague on surrounding neighborhoods and their patrons before COVID-19 existed. Since its arrival, they’ve become a significant public health threat, with entitled 20-somethings packed unmasked cheek-to-jowl, waiting to get inside where they can spread the virus even more effectively.

Legislating them out of existence would not be a bad thing.