Scoppe: Can 'thank you with sugar on top' keep SC Legislature on the job through COVID surges?

S.C. Senate President Harvey Peeler loves to combine his self-identified "Gaffnese" speech with lines adapted from his favorite movies to create quotable quotes, and as he looks toward the start of the 2021 legislative session, he draws inspiration from the Arnold Schwarzenegger movie "Predator": “I fear no man, but what’s out there ain’t no man.” Still, he promises that the Senate will take “an on-guard position, not a fetal position” as it tries to work through the pandemic.

That second quote is a bit forced, but the two together convey the message of a leader who recognizes COVID-19 isn't something to be trifled with but also knows that the Legislature can't call in sick for a second consecutive year.

I checked in with Mr. Peeler a week after the House held a two-day organizational session that was marked by the absence of masks and social distancing, raising questions about whether lawmakers will be able to avoid that. With the 2021 General Assembly set to convene at what's likely to be the height of the post-Christmas COVID surge, how far lawmakers are willing to go to prevent transmission could mean the difference between a full session and one infected legislator setting off a chain reaction that makes it practically if not legally impossible for the Legislature to meet.

The good news is that Mr. Peeler, like House Speaker Jay Lucas, is committed to having a full legislative session, rather than a repeat of the 2020 session, where lawmakers scrambled home in March, abandoning nearly all of the legislation they had been working on for the previous 15 months and returning to Columbia for only a few hours at a time — and then only to pass a spending plan, allow voters to cast ballots absentee and handle a few of other matters that legislative leaders decided were important enough to them and could be disposed of easily enough.

That arrangement subverts the very concept of representative democracy, which is built on debate and give and take among our elected representatives, not agreements hammered out in private by a handful of them. And it leaves our state treading water at a time when we need to make substantial improvement in lots of areas, particularly in the education we provide to the most underprivileged children.

The bad news is that Mr. Peeler's commitment to a full session is built more on hope than any plan, and a key to that hope is senators working together voluntarily to keep each other safe. Which might happen. Or might not.

Mr. Peeler, who intends to make some decisions soon, says that “everything’s on the table” as he talks with public health officials “who can be candid with me on what absolutely should be required and what would be nice to do but it wouldn’t be mandatory.” Should he require temperature checks? COVID tests? Plexiglass partitions installed in the chamber? Does he even have the authority to do those things himself in a body where one senator can stop nearly anything from happening?

He wonders aloud if he could refuse entry to the chamber to a senator who tested positive for COVID. That’s probably an academic question: It’s hard to imagine that a senator who's willing to expose his or her colleagues to infection would admit to testing positive. But his prediction that the Senate might not be willing to lock out an infected colleague is nevertheless chilling.

He notes that the 46-member Senate has "a mathematical advantage" over the 124-member House, making it easier to maintain a safe distance while in session, but recognizes that senators need to wear masks, at least when they’re in the chamber. Still, he prefers to avoid mandates. “I feel like if I ask them personally to wear a mask, if I say 'please' and 'thank you with sugar on top,' I think they will,” he says. And given the collegial nature of the Senate, maybe he’s right.

Columbia’s State newspaper reports that when the Senate Republican Caucus gathers this week for its annual pre-session retreat, participants will be required to wear masks and keep their distance. That might indicate a change of heart since the fall, when several participated in a Senate session bare-faced. Or maybe it indicates that their concern is being seen by their constituents with a mask on, which would constitute a special kind of irresponsibility.

Until most of us can get vaccinated, masks and social distancing are the best way to prevent COVID transmission. Masks, of course, are recommended even with proper social distancing — and essential without it. But even when everyone wears them, they're still not 100% effective.

So the question isn't simply whether Mr. Peeler has too much faith in his personal persuasiveness — after all, either Mr. Lucas forgot to add the sugar, or else asking nicely simply didn’t work in a body whose members are traditionally far more willing than their counterparts in the Senate to play follow the leader. The question is also whether more drastic changes will be needed to allow the Legislature to do its job — and whether our lawmakers will be willing to make them.