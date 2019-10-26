Renee Orth is talking about planting “edible rain gardens” throughout the city to save obese kids from a diet of hot dogs and Pop-Tarts, and working with restaurants to end food waste and feed the poor, and composting to make our soil more water-proof, and eliminating single-family zoning to create more housing and helping commuters hook up with strangers on their route to reduce traffic and reconnecting with our creative power and each other.

And you’ve got her all pegged: Typical starry-eyed do-gooder liberal.

Then she starts talking about staving off the anarchy to come when the power supply shuts down and the food runs out. And just when you figure you’re talking to a survivalist, she jumps to tea party talk of taking back our society by shrinking the government to make it obsolete.

Yet somehow, the most unconventional candidate for Charleston mayor doesn’t come off as crazy.

The California-educated attorney, who moved to Johns Island three years ago, started a nonprofit that turns donated vegetables into soup and gives away 500 bowls a month to the “food insecure,” is actually quite level-headed for such an idealist. She calls herself a conservative’s liberal and a “possibilitarian.”

She’s self-published a book about harvesting capitalism in the “Service of Humanity.” She quotes the Bible — not like a Baptist, citing chapter and verse, but like a Roman Catholic, incorporating its words into her narrative without calling attention to them — but says she doesn’t consider herself particularly religious.

What does any of this have to do with being mayor of Charleston? She’s running, she says, because she’s “frustrated with local leadership with its focus on flooding, flooding, flooding without focusing on why we’re flooding — which is climate change.”

“Our city is ground zero for the catastrophic effects of climate crisis,” she says, so we have to “look at our carbon footprint, regenerative agriculture, all sorts of things we can do locally to lead on this. The leadership is not going to come from Washington, D.C. It’s not going to come from Columbia. It’s an existential threat to us. It’s got to come from Charleston.”

She wants to make Charleston carbon-neutral, and whether she succeeds or not, she says, we’ll be better off for trying, because her proposals don’t require big lifestyle adjustments but do make the city more livable.

She speaks breathlessly at times, as if afraid I’ll lose interest before she gets through all of her ideas. At one point, I glance through the list of questions we’ve been asking the candidates — What did you think about the audit of the mayor? About fill-and-build? Where do we get the money to fight flooding? What’s the right mix on hotels and short-term rentals on the peninsula? — and toss them aside. She’s living in an entirely different dimension.

Which is what makes her at the same time fascinating and, well, not mayoral material.

She says what Charleston needs isn’t a mayor who can manage but a mayor with vision; she could subcontract with a competent manager using 70 percent of the mayor’s $189,000 salary and just focus on the vision thing. And yes, vision is essential for Charleston — and any city that hopes to thrive. But managing the city — making sure the police are keeping everybody safe and the tax dollars are allocated appropriately and the zoning decisions are both flood-resistant and constitutional — isn’t the sort of job you can just contract out.

That’s not to say there’s no place for Ms. Orth in Charleston’s government. Just the opposite. Our next mayor would do well to harvest her enthusiasm, and some of her ideas.

Why wouldn’t we want to encourage more locally grown food, and more volunteerism? What’s wrong with planting fruit and nut trees on low-lying land that shouldn’t be built on?

Here’s an easy and obvious place to start: Launch a Food Rescue app, to make it easy for restaurants and grocers to donate excess food to the hungry. Ms. Orth said she recruited 60 people to serve as transporters, but when she tried to get the city involved to help sign up donors, she got no response.

After the election — heck, why not before? — Mayor John Tecklenburg ought to have someone on his staff reach out to Ms. Orth to get to work on that project. The technology is already set up, DHEC promotes the idea, and the city of Columbia started the program a year and a half ago. If Mike Seekings manages an upset, he ought to keep the ball rolling.

There’s no shame in admitting that someone else has good ideas. The shame is in refusing to admit it.

Cindi Scoppe is an editorial writer for The Post and Courier. Contact her at cscoppe@postandcourier.com or follow her on Facebook or Twitter @CindiScoppe.