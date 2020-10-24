Scoppe: As the second wave approaches, South Carolina parties on the beach

In Europe, they’re going back into lockdown, as the dreaded second wave of COVID-19 sweeps over the continent.

Closer to home, infections are rising so fast that North Dakota just gave up on notifying close contacts, instead instructing newly diagnosed patients to do their own contact tracing, Wisconsin opened a 530-bed field hospital on the state fairgrounds that had been set up in the early days of the pandemic but never needed until now, and in Indiana, the governor is calling in the National Guard to help handle testing and screening in nursing homes, in hopes of protecting the hospitals by staving off outbreaks among the most vulnerable populations.

And here in South Carolina, AARP reports that we had the nation’s second-highest nursing home infection rate and the highest nursing home death rate in September. Overall, our new infections, new hospitalizations and new deaths have shown some spikes. But by week’s end, we hadn’t established a clear upward trajectory in any of those measures.

Yet.

It’s not for a lack of trying.

Columbia’s college crowd continues to outdo itself in irresponsibility, congregating 2,000 strong at a post-football-game party last weekend where some people threw water bottles at paramedics trying to answer an emergency call, and continuing to pack shoulder-to-shoulder by the hundreds waiting to get inside the nightspots in the bar district, with fully masked faces the rare exception in both places.

Five days after the latest of 30 “large-scale parties” in the Midlands in less than two months, Columbia leaders were still whining about how Gov. Henry McMaster tied their hands when he lifted social-distancing requirements at restaurants (which he shouldn't have done) — while simultaneously refusing to enforce their own mask mandate or use the law he has pointed out that lets them make arrests whenever three or more people whom police consider a danger to public health refuse to disperse on order.

Horry County has its own smaller unmasked, undistanced college bar scene, and it’s home to the high school that allegedly took its junior varsity football team to Sumter earlier this month without telling the host team that two players had just tested positive for COVID-19. And the County Council voted Tuesday to let its mask mandate expire at month's end.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Meantime, Clemson — due at least in part to its aggressive testing regime — is on track to take the title of U.S. college with the most COVID-19 cases, if it hasn’t already since the last update, at 4,399.

College kids and others in their age cohort have always believed they were invincible, so we shouldn’t be surprised that they don’t believe — or care — that they can get infected. But they might be a little slower to flaunt that delusion of invincibility if we lived in a world where the grownups at least encouraged them to act like grownups. And where the grownups themselves acted like grownups. They might be less willing to flout the rules if the politicians were willing to impose some rules, and enforce them.

Of course, we had the “you can’t tell me what to do” crowd long before we had a president who eggs it on. So we’d still have those folks out spreading the virus even if he modeled a little respect for the pandemic. But there wouldn’t be as many of them, they wouldn't be so out and proud, mask wearing wouldn’t be viewed as a political statement, and other politicians wouldn’t be so afraid to prioritize the public health.

And we’d all be laughing uproariously when they angrily proclaimed that the government that has the right to make us cover our breasts and genitals — whose exposure might shock and offend most of us but wouldn’t kill any of us — has no right to make us cover our mouths and noses so as to not spew a deadly virus on anyone within spitting distance.

I’d be happy to just let the kids contract COVID-19 and help us on the long, slow pre-vaccine path to herd immunity. If we could keep them on the campuses. Where they couldn’t infect their parents, and grandparents, and drive up the infection rates in their communities and make it harder to convince teachers to go back into the schools and provide the in-person education that our children so desperately need. But we can’t.

So school districts that are just getting around to letting kids back in the classroom are starting to talk seriously about shutting them back down, and our nursing-home-bound parents and grandparents are dying off faster than anywhere else in the country, and our restaurants are going under because we can’t get the infections down to a manageable rate. Because our lives are being controlled by a bizarre coalition of pampered 20-somethings and angry freedom fighters.

Do unto others as you would have them do unto you, anyone? Wear your mask. Keep your distance. Wash your hands. Please. It's really not that onerous.