The Richland County Election Commission desperately needs help.
Gov. Henry McMaster removed the whole commission this spring, after the agency failed to count more than 1,000 votes in the 2018 election. It’s searching for its sixth director since 2012, when thousands of voters waited in line up to five hours to vote after an inexperienced director left hundreds of voting machines sitting in a warehouse on Election Day. The State Election Commission says that while other counties occasionally have problems, “Richland by far has had more significant issues than any other county board.”
It even makes sense for the rest of us to pitch in, because the commission’s competence affects elections for governor, president, Congress and the Legislature.
But the help the Legislature authorized on Tuesday — a blank check for some unspecified sort of “election consultant” to spend an unspecified amount of money on an ill-defined task — is not what it needs. Rather, it was yet another example of why we can’t keep letting small groups of lawmakers exercise power that should be held by county governments or the full Legislature.
This spring, the House added a proviso to the state budget requiring the State Election Commission to “expend funds to contract for a third-party consultant to advise the Richland County Election Commission on the conduct of elections.”
Seriously.
The Senate went along, but Mr. McMaster wisely vetoed it, writing that “South Carolina taxpayers should not bear the cost of funding a third-party consultant to provide instruction and education for Richland County Election Commission members on how elections are to be conducted.”
Instead, he wrote, “The Richland County legislative delegation is accountable for appointing competent individuals to the county election commission who are tasked with hiring competent employees to run the office and county election activities.”
Actually, the governor is responsible for appointing competent commissioners, but governors have always let local legislators name people to county-level positions because, well ... you pick your battles. So the quality of election commissioners or magistrates or other local officials who should report to state agencies (or at least to the county councils that fund them) depends entirely on the priorities of a few local legislators.
On Tuesday, the House voted 73-31 to override Mr. McMaster’s veto, after Richland Rep. Todd Rutherford told representatives that the legislative delegation needed the state to spend $50,000 to hire “somebody to come tell county council how much they need to spend and tell us what we need to do in terms of our appointments to make sure we don’t have another botched election.”
Seriously.
The State Election Commission, which had already started providing remedial training to the Richland staff on how to conduct elections, knew nothing about the proviso beyond its vague words, and spokesman Chris Whitmire told me it probably would cost five times what Mr. Rutherford suggested to hire someone to analyze employees’ skills and recommend improvements to local procedures. When I read him what Mr. Rutherford said the consultant would do, he clearly was surprised. “There are state laws and procedures that counties have to follow,” he said, “and a lot of Richland’s issues are that they haven’t followed procedures, which have led to the failures.”
The Senate initially voted to sustain the governor’s veto, but reversed course on a motion from Sen. Tom Davis, who is normally hawkish on spending but who told me Richland legislators said they needed expert advice on how to fix the problem and he agreed to help them “as a matter of comity.” That’s a nice way of describing the you-don’t-interfere-with-my-prerogatives-and-I-won’t-interfere-with-yours reason that legislators are able to exert outsized influence in local matters — and of explaining why the Legislature overrode all of the governor’s vetoes of unidentified local pork projects.
The problem with the Richland County Election Commission is that legislators insist on filling it with political cronies and protecting political cronies in its employ. Short term, they need to come to terms with the fact that this is a vital government agency and appoint commissioners who are up to the task of overseeing it.
Long term, the Legislature needs to either let county councils appoint election commissioners or, better, get politicians out of the process altogether. Even though other county delegations don’t do as good a job as Richland’s of botching elections, we’d be better off letting the State Election Commission run our elections.
Cindi Ross Scoppe is an editorial writer for The Post and Courier. Contact her at cscoppe@postandcourier.com, or follow her on Facebook or Twitter @CindiScoppe.