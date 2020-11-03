Scoppe: After an awful race that isn't over yet, what happens next is up to each of us

It’s already been a tense year, from protests over police brutality that gave way to rioting to armed self-styled militia members gathering menacingly at state capitols to demand an end to COVID-19 lockdowns and mask mandates and a president warning their fellow travelers to be on guard against liberals stealing an election.

And now we learn that the people whose foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also were planning to come after Henry McMaster. The governor who went out of his way to try to prevent cities from closing businesses in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, was one of the last in the nation to impose any sort of restrictions and one of the first to start lifting them. The governor who refused to require people to wear masks, except in restaurants and state government buildings.

The news demonstrates how much farther off the charts ideologically the would-be kidnappers were than we assumed when they were targeting a Democratic governor who has tried to use her authority to reduce the spread of the disease. And it adds an extra level of uncertainty as we approach Tuesday’s end of Election Month.

I'm not staying up nights worrying that the election results will spur widespread violence; I don’t even think it’s a given that there will be any violence. But it’s naïve to think that’s impossible — or to believe that the only danger is on the right. Or the left.

Most of us can’t do anything to stop actual anarchists. But as we were reminded this summer when peaceful protests in Charleston and Columbia gave way to wanton destruction that some in our communities still haven’t recovered from, in such a combustible political climate, it is all too easy for people to let their emotions overtake reason, and do things they never would have imagined. And for criminals to take advantage of the resulting chaos.

What all of us can do is remember that the election results, no matter which way they go, or seem to go, are not the end of the world, and practice calm. And model calm. Within our families. In our churches and workplaces. On social media. Maybe especially on social media. And if we must join in protests, at those protests. To make sure that we are not the spark that lights a fuse.

Last month, my bishop sent out a reminder that Christians are called to demonstrate Christ’s love by loving one another. He urged us to live into this commandment in “a world that has increasingly nurtured hostility in relationships with others who may think differently” by signing a pledge to “help hold America together.”

The pledge was crafted by Braver Angels, a four-year-old initiative to depolarize U.S. politics whose affiliations I don’t entirely understand. I had planned to excerpt a couple of sentences from the pledge, but as I reread it Friday, I realized that it was more important than anything I could write. I don’t think it’s essential to sign it, but I do think it’s important to read it. And commit to it. And pray over it. And live into it, particularly in the coming days:

”At a moment of danger in this era of divisiveness, We the American People come together to speak for the Union. Some of us will vote for President Trump and others for Vice President Biden. But in this season of intense and legitimate partisanship, we the undersigned commit ourselves also to a higher partisanship — for the maintenance of our Union; for the importance of our shared civic life; and for those feelings of goodwill that Lincoln called the better angels of our nature.

“For ourselves and for all Americans, we appeal for the complete disavowal of election-related violence, calls for such violence, or excuse-making for anyone on either side who would commit or tolerate violence as a means of influencing an election.

“In a time of growing separation, we pledge ourselves to words and deeds intended to help us find each other as citizens. We start with this commitment: We will not demonize or question the decency of Americans who vote differently from us. When we oppose their political views we will say so with vigor, but we won’t castigate them as persons.

“If in the near future we face a constitutional crisis in which our institutions cannot produce consensus on who is the legitimately elected president, we resolve to work together across this chasm for solutions grounded in the Constitution and guided by our democratic and non-violent traditions and our sense of shared destiny.

“At stake in this contest is democracy’s North Star — peaceful political transition. It’s a time for opponents, but not for enemies. We the undersigned will work separately for what each of us believes is right, but we will also work together to protect the land we all love — to lift up American citizenship and the American promise in a time of peril and to find in ourselves the understanding that our differences don’t simply divide us, but also can strengthen and complete us.”

Peace be with you.