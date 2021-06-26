Scoppe: 3 cheers for high court decision on anti-social social media behavior

The Supreme Court’s latest ruling on anti-social social-media posts deserves some attention.

No, not the cheerleader wannabe who won a great victory for potty-mouthed pubescents everywhere when the U.S. Supreme Court said her high school overreached by suspending her from the squad for a Snapchat screed filled with obscene gestures and text that polite people don’t use in polite (or impolite) company. That decision was about a pretty narrow legal question of when schools can override students’ First Amendment rights, and besides it’s getting plenty of attention elsewhere.

I’m talking about the Mount Pleasant attorney who was stripped of the right to practice law for six months because of his racist, misogynist screeds on social media — also filled with words that polite people don’t use in polite (or impolite) company.

In a June 18 order first reported by Columbia’s State newspaper, the unanimous S.C. Supreme Court said David Traywick’s posts to a public Facebook page (it’s private now) where he identified himself as an attorney “tended to bring the legal profession into disrepute and violated the letter and spirit of the Lawyer’s Oath” to “maintain the dignity of the legal system.”

The court said it was disturbed by all 12 posts that had drawn 46 separate complaints, but it based its order on just two, one of which was “expressly incendiary” and “intended to incite intensified racial conflict not only in Respondent’s Facebook community, but also in the broader community of Charleston and beyond.” The posts, littered with f-bombs, mocked George Floyd’s murder and challenged readers to disprove what apparently was a highly offensive slur on the morality of women with tattoos. (The court quoted the Floyd post but not the tattoo post.)

It’s not the First Amendment implications of the case that interest me, although I do realize that a court punishing someone for being an incendiary, foul-mouthed jerk can raise some significant free-speech issues.

In fact, though, there are no First Amendment implications in this particular case, since the court is involved only because it, rather than an administrative board, regulates the practice of law, and because Mr. Traywick entered into a consent agreement with the state Office of Disciplinary Counsel. (Perhaps he did that because he realized he had crossed a line; perhaps it was because he had been serving an interim suspension since June 12, 2020, so the court’s retroactive suspension actually ended his suspension.)

What interests me more than legalities is the idea of holding people accountable for the sort of uncivil behavior that has become commonplace on social media and is creeping into face-to-face encounters.

A certain segment of people who misapply the word "conservative" to themselves have decided that they're making a political statement when they stick up for the cop who murdered George Floyd or say Jamal Sutherland deserved to die or call women sluts when they hold liberal political opinions, and any suggestion that there’s anything wrong with their behavior is denounced as “cancel culture.” Extremists on the left can be just as abusive. How else would you characterize shouting down anyone who thinks there’s room to debate, oh, the pros and cons of reparations or dismantling Confederate monuments or whether minors should be allowed to undergo something so life-altering as sex-change operations?

Clearly, people have a legal right to do all that, without fear of being arrested. But the fact that you have a right to do something doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do. And for the life of me I can't figure out how constant exposure to so much rage for the sake of rage benefits anybody.

How much better would it have been for the suspended cheerleader if her parents had allowed her to learn a valuable lesson about the danger of throwing a temper tantrum on social media rather than filing a lawsuit to protect her right to be so publicly petulant?

Even if we don’t like the idea of people being legally barred from practicing their profession, shouldn’t they be subject to some sort of professional consequences when they engage in boorish or even incendiary behavior? Wouldn’t that tend to reduce the supply of that commodity?

The free market is built on the idea that everybody uses whatever criteria they choose to decide which products and services to purchase and from whom. We’re free to frequent this restaurant because we like the food and avoid that one because we don’t. Or because we like or dislike the owner’s politics. Or her incivility. Or her employee’s incivility.

Likewise, business owners usually get to decide they don’t want certain people working for them because those people are incompetent or lazy or tend to be rude to customers — or because they post incendiary comments on social media that could make customers decide not to do business with the company. And they should.

The constant exposure to incendiary and abusive social media postings and, worse, face-to-face rudeness is not doing anybody any good. Just the opposite. Imagine how much better off we would be if more employers said they didn’t want people who act like jerks working for them. If all of us said we didn’t want people who act like jerks in our circle of friends. And if we said that even when we agreed with their politics.