Let’s be honest. The General Assembly likes power and doesn’t want to share. While South Carolina has a Home Rule law, many in the General Assembly do not like it. The proof is in repeated measures from state legislators to limit local governments trying to tackle a difficult problem — like plastic bags.
The latest attempt is Senate Bill 394 sponsored by Sens. Scott Talley and Wes Climer which will soon come before a Senate subcommittee. The proposal prohibits local government from enacting restrictions on “auxiliary containers” or, in plain English, plastic bags and other single-use products. Single-use plastic bags are bad for the environment and wildlife, and people know it.
In Arcadia Lakes, the Town Council recently enacted an ordinance to prohibit the ubiquitous single-use plastic bag, like the ones provided by retail grocery stores. The positive response to the ordinance has been overwhelming. Even people who like the convenience of plastic bags say they’re willing to give up a little convenience in recognition of how harmful plastic bags are. Nonetheless, S.394 would undo local laws like ours and prevent other towns from taking action.
Arcadia Lakes is small and has no grocery store. Our residents do not want plastics and Styrofoam in our lakes and streams and believe our ordinance could lead larger jurisdictions to consider enacting similar bans. While coastal cities and an entire county in South Carolina have passed such bans on single-use plastics, Arcadia Lakes is the first inland town to do so.
Arcadia Lakes is in the urban Gills Creek Watershed, which is under pressure. Even so, wildlife is surprisingly abundant, with lakes supporting significant species. People and animals alike need clean water. So, why should the General Assembly consider a bill to limit a city-based strategy for protecting the environment?
You know the answer. Either retail interests or plastic bag manufacturers want the Legislature to act on their behalf. Special interests are often put before the general welfare needs of South Carolina citizens. In the proposal to limit local government authority to prohibit plastic bags, one sponsor justified the legislation by stating a supposed need for uniformity to avoid confusion.
Come on, uniformity is needed in the bags allowed for carry out from retailers? Such an argument is simply false. Uniformity in motor vehicles traveling across jurisdictions is clearly necessary. Uniformity in obtaining emergency services by calling 911 is important. Uniformity in required vaccinations is critical. But uniformity for plastic bags is not necessary.
These two things are critical: Local government must be permitted the latitude to act on new ideas and discover new solutions. Sometimes the states perform this experimentation or laboratory role, which is in turn adopted on a national basis. Local governments need the same freedom. Second, local government must be allowed to act for the welfare of people where citizens speak. At no other level of government can citizens attend a legislative meeting and request to speak to their concerns as easily as in a town hall meeting.
Sure, state legislative committees might allow citizens to speak. But a citizen cannot waltz into the state Senate chamber and be recognized. Doing so would be disruptive. But in small town governments, citizens frequently come and speak. It is a form of direct citizen participation in government — like voting. U.S. House districts have about 693,000 people living in them. Even S.C. House districts have about 38,000 people in them.
Small town councils offer a critical channel for the citizens’ ability to connect with and speak to their government. It isn’t possible to do this in the same way at the Statehouse or at the Capitol in Washington. It is grassroots government and the General Assembly must stop undermining people.
State Rep. Beth Bernstein stood beside our Town Council as it announced its ordinance prohibiting single-use plastic bags and certain other harmful products. Let cities try their solutions. As Abraham Lincoln said, “I say try — if we never try, we shall never succeed.”
Mark Huguley is the mayor of Arcadia Lakes in Richland County.