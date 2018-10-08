South Carolina has been home to my family for over eight generations, and I’m blessed to call it home as well. Hurricane Florence left much devastation along the coast of South Carolina and has impacted property, businesses and lives beyond description. It was very difficult to watch the slow destructive force of Mother Nature, but it was encouraging to see South Carolinians rally to support each other both during and after this natural disaster.
I also have the great privilege of representing Georgetown County on Santee Cooper’s board of directors. It’s from this vantage that I was able to witness an incredible team effort as Santee Cooper and Gov. Henry McMaster rallied all available resources to prevent Grainger Ash Pond No. 2 from being overtopped as the Waccamaw River rose to historic levels. The situation still needs to be managed carefully as waters recede, but it’s an incredibly compelling success story of how Team South Carolina rallied against all odds to protect the environment and our incredibly important rivers and wetlands.
As Hurricane Florence approached, I attended Santee Cooper’s Corporate Incident Management Team’s (CIMT) meetings. I listened as leaders and response teams outlined the potential storm track, the pre-positioning of crews along that path to restore power as quickly as possible, and the logistics needed to support that effort. It was exactly what I expected to hear, a well thought out response from a professionally trained and seasoned team. But as I left the first meeting, a manager pulled me aside and said, “We may have a problem at Grainger.” He explained how rainfall from a slow-moving storm and its downstream effect on the Waccamaw and Pee Dee rivers could lead to a potential overtopping event at Grainger’s ash ponds.
The forecast continued to support that scenario. The Santee Cooper team continued to work the Grainger problem, updating the board frequently. Santee Cooper relocated the CIMT Emergency Operations Center to Conway, staffing it with a 24/7 response team. The biggest concern was that Grainger’s Ash Pond No. 2 has a dike height of 18.8 feet but was facing a Waccamaw River likely to crest not only above its all-time record, but also above the dike. The team continued to engineer the situation, pumping water into the ponds to stabilize the dikes against the rising river, deploying other equipment and monitoring conditions around the clock by foot, boat and thermal-imaging drones.
Santee Cooper’s CEO notified the governor’s office of the situation. Gov. McMaster immediately recognized the severity of this potential event, and made available every state resource needed. Within 24 hours DOT, DHEC, S.C. National Guard and DNR were being integrated into the response effort. It was impressive to watch.
The dike height problem remained, though. After consulting with outside experts, Santee Cooper’s engineering team chose to purchase an AquaDam similar to one they used in 2016 - a system of water-inflated tubes that could be deployed along the 6,000 feet of Ash Pond No. 2’s dike, raising the top 30 inches to a height of 21.3 feet. Workers loaded a tractor-trailer in Louisiana and drove to Conway with a police escort. The Aqua Dam was fully deployed within 36 hours of arrival.
The river crested at 21.16, barely a foot below the dike top on Ash Pond No. 2. This was a huge win for Team South Carolina and could not have been accomplished without the commitment of everyone involved, including Gov. McMaster.
Needless to say, it was also a huge win for Santee Cooper. I watched incredible dedication and commitment from every Santee Cooper employee involved in the Grainger operation, and I could not be prouder to be a part of Santee Cooper today. On behalf of the board of directors and, frankly, the entire state of South Carolina, I thank each and every employee for his and her true dedication and professionalism.
Dan Ray represents Georgetown County on the Santee Cooper board of directors. He is president of DR Capital Group, a Pawleys Island-based financial advisory and investment company.