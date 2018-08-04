It’s hard to overstate the significance of President Donald Trump’s decision to impose sanctions on Turkey’s justice and interior ministers over the detention of an American pastor. It’s the first time the U.S. has imposed sanctions on government officials of a NATO ally. Let that sink in.
A little more than a month ago, Turkish military officers showed up at a Texas airbase for a formal ceremony marking the sale of F-35A stealth aircraft. U.S. pilots fly missions out of Turkey’s Incirlik airbase against targets in Syria. In July, Turkish leaders met with other allies in Brussels for the NATO summit. Now the U.S. is treating Turkey like it’s Iran.
The reason for this sudden turn in U.S.-Turkish relations is Andrew Brunson. He is the American evangelical pastor arrested in 2016 on allegations that he was part of the failed military coup that summer.
And while Brunson’s freedom is a worthy goal, there is a greater risk in the Trump administration’s approach to achieving it. By negotiating for the release of Brunson, the U.S. is teaching Turkey that Iranian-style hostage diplomacy works.
The situation unraveled after a judge released Brunson from prison but ordered him to remain under house arrest. Trump believed he had a deal with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that involved a state-run Turkish bank, Halk Bankasi, which allegedly evaded U.S. sanctions on Iran’s nuclear program.
As my Bloomberg colleague Benjamin Harvey detailed last week, in exchange for Brunson’s freedom, the Trump administration was going to recommend a lenient fine against Halkbank, and to send one of its executives who is currently in a U.S. jail back to Turkey to serve out the remainder of his sentence. However, U.S. officials tell me, Trump personally surmised that Erdogan wasn’t going to make good on the deal, hence the sanction announcement.
And this gets to the second problem. Brunson is only one hostage the Turks currently have. There is also Serkan Golge, a Turkish-American NASA scientist who also was arrested on charges of being in on the 2016 coup. In 2017, the Turks arrested two local employees of U.S. diplomatic missions in Turkey. Would Trump allow things to go back if Brunson were released but Golge and the Turkish citizens remained in prison?
Trump is within his rights to offer leniency to Turkish banks and other blandishments in negotiations with Erdogan. The problem is that when he does so to free American citizens, he is creating the same kind of moral hazard Ronald Reagan’s envoys established with Iran, when they traded arms for hostages.
Trump knows this moral hazard well. He campaigned against the Obama administration’s cash payment to the Iranians ahead of the release of U.S. prisoners in 2016. That’s why Trump must be mindful that his efforts don’t encourage Turkey to take more hostages.
