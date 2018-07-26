A new report from President Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers argues that U.S. anti-poverty programs have reduced poverty so dramatically that we should now take assistance like SNAP (previously food stamps), Medicaid and rental assistance away from people who don’t work a certain number of hours each week.
Never mind that other proponents of cutting these programs used to advocate for cuts by arguing they had failed. Either way, weakening programs that have been central to our success in reducing poverty threatens to reverse our progress.
The Council of Economic Advisers is right that programs such as Medicaid, SNAP, and rental assistance help tens of millions of low-income Americans make ends meet, though it significantly understates the number of individuals and families that still struggle to afford the basics. But the proposals the council endorses would increase poverty and harm millions of vulnerable people, including children, low-wage workers, older people, and people with disabilities or serious health conditions.
Consider Medicaid. The administration has issued guidance that lets states, for the first time, require work or work-related activities as a condition of getting coverage. To date, the administration has approved this in four states, although a federal court recently reversed it in Kentucky.
Taking Medicaid away from people who don’t meet a rigid work requirement will cause large numbers of people to lose their health coverage. In Kentucky alone, state officials estimate nearly 100,000 people will lose Medicaid due to the new work requirement and other policy changes.
That’s partly because many people with Medicaid work, but have low-wage jobs with few benefits, unsteady hours and high turnover. A working mother without sick leave could lose her job if she gets sick and misses work — and then could lose Medicaid when she needs it most. Also, these proposals define “disability” narrowly. Many people with disabilities or serious illnesses will fall through the cracks.
A similar proposal in SNAP would have similar effects. The House-passed farm bill, which the administration supports, would take SNAP away from people who don’t meet a rigid work requirement. As with Medicaid, most working-age SNAP participants are workers, but often have unstable jobs. When parents lose food assistance, they can’t afford to buy food for the household.
Many lawmakers have continued their efforts — backed by the administration — to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which would eliminate the ACA’s extension of Medicaid coverage to millions.
The president also proposed to slash SNAP by nearly 30 percent by eliminating benefits for at least 4 million people; reducing benefits for many more; and expanding a rigid time limit of just three months of benefits out of every three years for many adults unless they work 20 hours a week.
The president also proposed to at least triple rents — or raise them by even more — for the lowest-income households that receive federal rental assistance. That would put low-income working families and others at risk of eviction and homelessness, including nearly 1 million children. All told, these proposals would leave millions of Americans — including many struggling working families, children, people with disabilities and serious health conditions, and older people — without vital health coverage, food assistance, a place to live, or some combination of the three.
Sharon Parrott is senior fellow at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a nonpartisan, nonprofit research and policy institute in Washington. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.