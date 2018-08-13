Unless South Carolina lawmakers act soon, Palmetto State taxpayers will have to spend more time and money filing their tax returns next year.
When Congress passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act last December, it not only reformed the federal tax code, but also put all 50 states in a position to fix their own tax systems. Almost every state ties itself to (or conforms to) the federal code for defining what’s taxable and what isn’t. Some states automatically conform to changes to the federal tax code, while others (like South Carolina) adopt legislation every year to bring the state’s definitions into conformity with the federal code. In the wake of federal tax reform, the tax conformity update that is normally just a routine action for state legislatures is now at the forefront of discussion in Columbia and other state capitals.
Because tax conformity is rarely discussed at length, the tie between federal tax changes and their state’s own tax code is not always immediately clear to taxpayers. States conform to the federal code mostly to reduce the compliance burden taxpayers face when filing their state taxes. Conformity to the federal code also means that tax administrators can rely on federal rulings and interpretations, which are generally more thorough than what individual states can produce. Relying on the federal government also allows state tax departments to conserve its resources by relying on federal audits and enforcement.
In the case of South Carolina, the state links to the federal tax code by using “Federal Taxable Income” as the starting point for its individual income tax. This means that the federal standard deduction, itemized deductions and personal exemption amounts are all included in South Carolina’s income starting point. Currently, individual taxpayers can simply copy the “federal taxable income” line from their federal return onto their state return. Business taxpayers can rely on current federal definitions, rather than calculating everything separately at the state level.
However, this conformity isn’t automatic and relies on the S.C. General Assembly approving any federal changes from the prior year, such as the changes to the standard deduction, personal exemption and itemized deductions. As things stand, lawmakers have yet to pass conformity legislation, meaning that both individual and business taxpayers would have to duplicate their efforts in filing their taxes next April. They’ll need to file one federal return that reflects the newest changes and then recalculate their liabilities using the old federal code — which does not incorporate the new changes — to calculate their state liability.
A competitive, pro-growth tax code doesn’t just depend on fairness and low rates. Tax codes should remain as simple as possible for taxpayers to keep compliance costs down. To ensure simplicity, the South Carolina Legislature should act as quickly as possible to conform to the new federal provisions to save its citizens more headaches come April.
Conforming to the new federal tax code can be a reform opportunity for states, as the base-broadening elements of federal reform can increase state revenues. We’ve seen five states take the lead this year by using the federal base-broadening provisions to improve their own tax code. Georgia, anticipating a $5.2 billion revenue increase, reduced its top individual and corporate tax rates in addition to doubling its standard deduction. Missouri used its revenue to reduce its top individual income tax rate over time. It is also partially phasing out an antiquated feature of its tax code called federal deductibility. Iowa, Idaho and Utah have taken similarly pro-growth steps to enhance competitiveness of their tax code.
S.C. legislators are facing an important decision in the coming weeks, and they should act quickly to conform to the federal changes. Otherwise, taxpayers in the state will have to spend more time preparing their taxes based on an outdated code, and with a Department of Revenue that won’t have enough time to prepare for the added complexity.
Morgan Scarboro is a policy analyst with the Tax Foundation.