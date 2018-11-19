By any reckoning, there was a lot of life in Clawson Ronald Coward’s 82 years. His death last week leaves us to ponder his remarkable legacy of civic leadership — and its inspiration for the younger folks of Greater Charleston whose leadership always is being summoned.
Ron Coward grew up in North Charleston near Park Circle, near the GARCO factory and mill village, not far from the paper mill and down the road from the Navy Yard. It was a community defined by high work ethics — and tight family functions. He was a North Charleston High School graduate, earned his mechanical engineering degree at Georgia Tech and became a naval officer. When he settled into his civilian career in the early ’60s, Greater Charleston and South Carolina were ambitious. So was young Ron Coward. Global opportunities abounded.
And for nearly five decades, Ron Coward balanced his business enterprise with his community service enterprise. He was never just a name on a civic board roster; he showed up, worked, led.
This brief summary of his community service resume profiles this legacy: president of S.C. Chamber of Commerce, Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce and Trident United Way; chairman of Naval Base Redevelopment, Trident Technical College Foundation and Roper St. Francis Health Foundation; president of North Charleston Rotary Club, senior warden at St. Andrew’s Church Mount Pleasant, a founder of Trident Urban League; and recipient of the Joseph P. Riley Sr. award presented by the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce for outstanding community leadership.
His general contractor business career gained traction in a celebrated economic development achievement. It was early 1966, the Vietnam War was escalating and ground troops needed a steady supply of helicopters. A Boeing-size industrial development prize quickly took shape. Engine-maker Avco Lycoming had defense contracts in hand and was hustling to expand its production facilities. Retrofitting an existing 400,000-square-foot building near Charlotte was the firm’s focus — until South Carolina’s elected leadership decided at the 11th hour to compete.
Robert Russell, then chairman and CEO of Charleston-based Ruscon Construction Co., delivered bad news to Gov. Robert McNair: There were no adaptable buildings anywhere in South Carolina.
But he had good news, too: A 400,000-square-foot building could be built to specifications and functional — within 60 days.
The Avco folks were doubtful. So was Gov. McNair. So was most of the construction management world.
But Charleston’s L. Mendel Rivers was the new chairman of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee, and Avco was eager to do business in South Carolina. Within three weeks of declaring our state’s interests, McNair announced the plant would be built on a tract off Leeds Avenue — within 60 days.
Russell and Coward were partners in a heavy steel building business and they were under the gun. They applied new construction sequencing for massive concrete pads and huge steel framing and walls. Interstate 26 was under construction and the paving equipment was “creatively” used to form the massive factory floor. Crews worked through the nights. The building was completed and ready for occupancy a week early.
“The 60-day target was just a detail,” said Russell as his team celebrated. “Hell, we could have done it even sooner.” And then he credited his young partner: “Ron Coward was the man with the good ideas and the competitive spirit. He knew what he was doing and what was at stake. He cares about this state.”
Ron’s daughter, Elizabeth, today a Mount Pleasant banking executive, was born the very day the Avco building was declared completed. Her father always delighted in noting that like the building, baby Elizabeth arrived a week early.
And within months after production began, the firm announced it would double the plant size and its employment. The project affirmed South Carolina’s global competitiveness. Technical education became an even greater priority; so did economic development marketing.
In 1973, Ron Coward was promoted to Ruscon’s president and CEO. In 1976, he left to form what would become the award-winning Coward-Hund Construction Co. of North Charleston.
Ron Coward had a legion of pals who admired him and enjoyed him. That’s the scorecard of a long life of steady networking, a long life during which the Lowcountry ignited in growth and progress, a long life of self-assigned contributions to a community that exists beyond personal interests.
He did well; he did so much good.
Ron Brinson, a former associate editor of this newspaper, is a North Charleston city councilman. He can be reached at rbrin1013@gmail.com.