As International Day against Nuclear Tests arrives Wednesday, we still have no treaty in force to prevent a resumption of such explosions.
The United States should take the lead and ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, which bans all nuclear test explosions. The Senate must ratify the treaty and President Donald Trump, who has done very little to reduce the threat of nuclear weapons, must sign. The seven other holdout countries must join the treaty too (China, North Korea, India, Pakistan, Egypt, Israel and Iran).
There are many good reasons why the United States should approve the treaty. The CTBT would help jump-start the disarmament of North Korea, where progress is lagging.
North Korea (DPRK) has tested six nuclear bombs and we certainly don’t want to see any more of these blasts. We also would like to have inspection of their testing facilities to make sure they are closed down.
Lassina Zerbo, the director of the CTBT Organization, says, “the signature of the CTBT by the DPRK would be an important initial step toward denuclearization.”
South Korea wants to see the treaty in effect. Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha says, “The Republic of Korea, as an original signatory of the CTBT, would continue to join the international community’s efforts to bring the treaty into force as soon as possible.”
There have been over 2,000 nuclear tests since 1945, most of them by the U.S. and Russia. While each nation has not tested nukes since the 1990s, the danger is that without a binding treaty they might start again.
Nobody wants to see new nuclear tests among the most powerful states. The U.S. and Russia each have close to 7,000 nukes and China is a growing power. Pursuing disarmament among these and other nuclear states is imperative.
The urgency of disarmament is what prompted President Dwight Eisenhower to begin the quest to end nuclear weapons testing 60 years ago.
As Eisenhower recognized when he first proposed test-ban negotiations to the Soviets during the Cold War, there has to be a bridge to disarmament. Ending nuclear testing is a key part of that bridge.
Ike and his successor, President John F. Kennedy, succeeded in gaining a limited test-ban treaty with the Soviets in 1963 prohibiting atmospheric, underwater and outer space blasts. The Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty built upon that agreement by prohibiting all nuclear explosions including underground shots. But the U.S. Senate rejected the treaty in 1999 and has yet to vote on it again.
There is no reason to delay ratification any further. There is no need for the United States to test nuclear weapons because computers from the Stockpile Stewardship program maintain the current arsenal. An international monitoring system of hundreds of stations can verify the treaty compliance.
The longer we wait to ratify the treaty, the more risk that nations will restart nuclear testing. This would certainly escalate the arms race.
Imagine if rivals India and Pakistan set off nuke tests. This would create major instability in South Asia.
If we could somehow close the door on nuke tests forever, it would give the world hope for getting rid of these weapons. With an agreement on ending testing, you could move on to more pacts reducing the weapons. Diplomacy is about momentum and the CTBT can provide it when it comes to nukes.
Citizens don’t want their tax dollars spent on nukes and testing. That is a motivation behind a group of college students organized by the CTBT treaty organization.
The CTBTO Youth Group has members from around the world advocating for the treaty’s ratification. In the United States all they need to do is persuade members of the Senate to ratify the treaty and gain the president’s signature.
Inspired by International Day against Nuclear Tests, the United States should take the initiative on closing the door on the testing of these weapons of mass destruction. Let’s ratify once and for all the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.
William Lambers is the author of “Nuclear Weapons and the Road to Peace.” His writings have been published by The New York Times, History News Network, HuffPost, Newsweek and many other media outlets. He has also been published in Spectrum, the magazine of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization.