Riley: Vote for Joe Biden to restore character and experience to the White House

Truth. Honesty. Integrity. Decency. Kindness. Determination. Character matters, especially for the person we choose to be our president. As the first in the South primary state, this Saturday South Carolina has the most important opportunity to be the catalyst that returns these qualities to the office of the president.
Joe Biden is the candidate to do this. He is one of the most thoroughly decent people I know. By restoring character to the presidency, he will unify all Americans and, in so doing, help heal our divided nation.
Joe Biden will bring an important and much needed craft for the leadership of our nation and that is building bridges. His Senate career could be described as the Senate's finest bridge builder. Rather than engaging in bitter debates in which no side wins, he repeatedly demonstrated his determination to forge bipartisan coalitions to solve problems and move our country forward. He was always seeking common ground rather than celebrating differences and sowing dissension.
I got to know Joe Biden well when I was president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors. Sen. Biden was always willing to assist America’s cities, large and small, and it made no difference to him if the request for help came from a Republican or Democratic mayor. He was ready to be of assistance to all.
I met frequently with Joe Biden as vice president and President Obama on matters important to American cities and to Charleston. Joe Biden’s knowledge of the details and his ability to marshal coalitions to support initiatives were beyond impressive.
President Obama put Joe Biden in charge of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, an initiative that enabled the country to begin its march to recovery from the Great Recession. Joe Biden is a tireless worker and always has time and energy for all who seek his counsel as I have done often. Whether I was inquiring about the deepening of Charleston Harbor or sharing my excitement about the International African American Museum, he was genuinely interested and supportive. In fact, every time I see the vice president, he inquires about the progress of the museum and, if anyone is within earshot, he will tell them how important the museum is to our country.
I first became aware of Sen. Biden when, at 29 years of age, he was elected to the Senate. Just weeks after his election his wife and daughter were killed in an automobile accident. His two sons were critically injured but survived. Every afternoon when his Senate business was completed, he would take a 90-minute train ride to his home in Wilmington, Delaware, to prepare supper for these two little boys, get them ready for bed, and sit with them as they said their prayers. Every morning, after getting the boys ready for the day, he boarded the train back to Washington to address his Senate responsibilities. He rose to the challenge of being a single father. Several years later, he remarried Jill Jacobs, a career educator, and they expanded their family by giving the boys a sister. No matter what challenges life has presented, Joe and Jill Biden have never stopped putting family first.
Saturday you have an opportunity to vote for Joe Biden and help him take a vital step toward becoming our next president. The Democratic primary is open to all registered voters. I know Joe Biden. He is a good man. He has the most experience. He also has the most character. Restore dignity to the Oval Office. Vote for Joe Biden.
Joseph P. Riley Jr. was mayor of Charleston from 1975 to 2016.