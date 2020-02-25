Riley, Hodges: Joe Biden gives Democrats their best chance to beat Donald Trump

Never before has more been at stake in a presidential election. South Carolina Democrats have a strong record of picking the eventual Democratic nominee, so who we choose Saturday will likely end up being Donald Trump’s opponent in November. We have a moral duty to vote, and to vote for the one candidate we know can beat Trump and restore the soul of our nation: Joe Biden.
It’s a simple choice. Continue the madness begun in Iowa and New Hampshire and select a far-left candidate who guarantees Trump’s reelection and hurts other Democrats up and down the ballot, or choose Joe, the Democrat with the broadest, most diverse coalition needed to beat Trump. We must elect Democrats to the presidency, House, Senate and state Legislature and bring some sanity to a broken government. For us, the only choice is Joe Biden.
Joe is a lifelong Democrat who has stood up for the middle and working class since his first run for office. Not every candidate in the race can say that.
As an accomplished senator and Barack Obama’s trusted vice president, Joe has led the charge on dozens of issues that affect the daily lives of our families, friends and neighbors. He wrote and got passed the Violence Against Women Act, transforming the way this nation supports survivors of assault and abuse. He wrote the law that banned assault weapons for 10 years and supported Brady Act background checks for firearms purchases. He’s been a leader on climate change and coastline protection. And when recession gripped our country, President Obama tapped Joe Biden to get the Recovery Act through Congress, bringing our country back from the brink of economic collapse. Joe worked to rescue the auto industry, saving a million jobs, including thousands here in the Palmetto State. And he’s always shown up for the African American community as a champion of civil rights.
We’ve known Joe for a long time. He’s the same in public as in private, a kind, compassionate person who has overcome a lot of personal tragedies that would have broken many of us, but he emerged with bottomless empathy and strength. Most important, Joe is made for this moment. He possesses a unique mix of experience and heart not only to beat Trump but also to bring our nation together afterward to fix Trump’s mess and get big things done. As he always says, “All people want is a chance — not a handout — just a fair shot at making it.” Joe is our best shot at making that happen.
We’re concerned that other candidates do not possess that mix to the degree that Joe Biden does. South Carolinians – Democrats and Republicans alike – generally are fiscal conservatives. Bernie Sanders’ “Medicare for All” plan would cost an estimated $60 trillion over 10 years, roughly doubling the size of government and raising taxes to unsustainable levels for many of our citizens. This will not sell in our country … and certainly will not sell in South Carolina.
Trump operatives in South Carolina are pushing local Republicans to vote for Bernie in our primary, a plan they’re openly calling “Operation Chaos.” Republicans want to run against Bernie because they think they can beat him. But they know they cannot beat Joe Biden.
Saturday is South Carolina’s moment — when our votes determine the future of our great nation. If we choose a candidate who is too far left, we may end up with four more years of Trump and hurt Democrats up and down the ballot. But, if we nominate Joe Biden, we’ll have a candidate who can win in November and bring us all together.
Richard W. Riley was governor of South Carolina from 1979-87. James Hodges was governor from 1999-2003.