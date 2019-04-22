More than 39 million pounds. That is the amount of scrap plastics, paper and other recyclable materials that South Carolina companies use every day to manufacture new carpets, auto parts, high-end counter tops and dozens of other products. According to the S.C. Department of Commerce, over 500 companies in South Carolina contribute to a $13 billion recycling sector that supports 22,000 local jobs.
Each of us makes this possible when we toss an empty bottle or cardboard box into the recycling bin. This is because, despite recent stories, recycling remains an important facet of our economy and one of the most direct ways we can benefit the environment. Making new products from recycled scrap items prevents the need to drill for oil, mine minerals and do other destructive activities required for virgin materials. It also takes far less energy to make products from recycled material, which in turn reduces greenhouse gas emissions.
To be sure, there are significant challenges facing the recycling industry. Persistent problems with non-recyclable items contaminating otherwise recyclable material has pushed China and other countries with manufacturing industries to restrict what scrap materials they will accept. The resulting market fluctuations have caused some communities to cut back their recycling programs. But like oil, wheat or any other commodity-driven industry, recycling has experienced similar challenges in the past and proven resilient. Renewed efforts by communities and organizations like the Recycling Partnership are showing progress to reduce contamination. In response to Asian import restrictions, a number of companies are looking to open new processing and manufacturing facilities in the United States, including here in South Carolina. It may take several years, but the recycling industry is alive and showing signs of rebounding.
Closer to home, Charleston County has made great strides since adopting a “Green for Green” recycling and waste management plan in 2009. Initiatives to expand recycling services and recovery of food and yard debris have more than doubled the amount of waste diverted from the landfill in the past decade.
More recently, the county has experienced several challenges. Contamination has become a significant issue and planning for a new recycling sorting facility on Palmetto Commerce Parkway has been repeatedly delayed. These problems culminated last month when the county was briefly forced to store recyclables after its processing agreement with Horry County ended.
The good news is that Charleston County appears back on track with newly revised plans for the state-of-the-art recycling facility to open next year. In the meantime, temporary measures are allowing recyclables to be processed at the old Romney Street recycling center.
Getting the new facility opened should be a top priority for the County. This is necessary both to reaffirm our community’s commitment to recycling, and to allow the county to focus on future waste reduction priorities. The federal Environmental Protection Agency estimates 75 percent of the municipal waste stream is potentially recoverable.
As they move closer to completing the new recycling center, we urge County Council to maintain its momentum by convening a citizen advisory committee to work with staff in developing a new set of goals and program initiatives that will increase waste recovery and fuel additional economic growth.
In the meantime, all Charleston County residents should recommit to doing their part. Visit the county’s recycling website at www.charlestoncounty.org/departments/environmental-management/index.php to refamiliarize yourself with what items are accepted. Look for opportunities to eliminate single-use plastics including bags, straws, Styrofoam and other wasteful items from your daily routine. And take a moment to let your city, county and state representatives know you support recycling and efforts to eliminate plastic litter.
Alec Cooley worked in the recycling industry for over 25 years. He is a member of the Robert Lunz Group of the Sierra Club and its newsletter editor.