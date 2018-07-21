As a young editorial writer 46 years ago, I heard Editor Arthur Wilcox lead a discussion on a huge housing development planned for Highway 61. The planning documents were explicit with the giddy numbers of new homes, more tax revenues and information on amenities.
But Mr. Wilcox saw a bigger picture and noted the nascent developments in and around Mount Pleasant and the pending incorporation of North Charleston. He summarized the meeting with a simple cautionary thought: “ ... Let’s hope that 50 years from now, we won’t be worrying about what we have done to ourselves.”
The reality is we’ve been constantly worrying about the effects of multi-dimensional growth since Mr. Wilcox framed that proposition in 1972.
And David Slade’s excellent article Wednesday confirms a broadening shadow now dancing menacingly upon Greater Charleston’s future: 105,000 homes and apartments have been approved and await construction. That portends a possible population increase of 270,000 persons.
It’s a bottom-line indicator that residential development investors, more than ever, are firmly committed to our region’s future.
And, if this building proceeds without a dramatic commitment to public infrastructure improvements, it’s a ticking time bomb of likely assaults on qualities of life that make living in the Lowcountry so special.
Mr. Slade’s good work makes clear these pending developments were approved individually by counties and municipalities, with no real accounting for regional impacts.
It’s Greater Charleston’s chronic weak spot — “sans regionalism.”
It begets a “sprawl, y'all” mindset.
And now we have classic sprawl, y'all.
We love our Lowcountry, and we rejoice over economic development, those well-paying jobs and the big names of industry such as Boeing and Mercedes and Bosch. These companies and so many others trust our workforces to protect their competitive futures.
We proudly embrace the image of such a hospitable venue of opportunities and sweet lifestyles. But inevitably we notice that highways are congested, and workers spend more time behind their steering wheels and less time with their family and friends. Schools are crowded and many have those temporary trailers that seem to defy the definition of “temporary.”
Has there been a time in Greater Charleston’s history of the last 50 years when infrastructure developments were in sync with commercial and residential neighborhood growth?
Housing volumes are growing dramatically while real transit concepts remain on the back pages of regional agendas, such as they might exist. God bless CARTA; it’s the little agency that does its best — and tilts at the realities of under-funding. Let us remember that we have CARTA because Greater Charleston voters rejected a regional transportation authority in 1990. Would that proposition of regionalism fare better in 2018?
As we ponder that, might we agree that a progressive community anticipating an increase of 270,000 folks needs a real transit system that attracts commuters from their cars and onto dependable bus routes – and rapid rail systems? We didn’t read about such transit planning commitments in Mr. Slade’s article — because there are none. Sure, a bus rapid transit system is being planned for five years from now, and yippee for that, but considering the Slade report, the concept itself already seems obsolete.
Housing developers can get touchy when the point is made that residential developments have outpaced road and school expansions for more than 50 years in Greater Charleston. They aver spontaneously that roads and schools are not their jobs, and they’re right. I recently asked an apartment developer — from out of town — if he would consider delaying his project until nearby highways in North Charleston were widened. The nice man looked at me like I was from outer space.
Apartments are go-to products in Greater Charleston’s hot-hot market just now. Millennials generally don’t want the maintenance demands of yards or even water heaters. And a growing number of old folks don’t either. But these generational segments of the market strongly agree that we are behind the curve with highway capacities, transit services and schools.
And affordable housing is no longer just an abstract policy discussion. It affects every sector of the Lowcountry’s economy, especially the tourism industry. This is a universal challenge for most of America’s progressive communities. We see some creative market and government strategies in other regional communities, and surely, we can improve the regional housing equations, too.
David Slade’s report documents that the “sans regionalism” growth curves have compounded the likely impacts on qualities of life. Municipalities are not likely to yield on planning and zoning authority, and certainly not on powers to control developments. But coordinating such powers and related decisions with regional needs of infrastructure is a mindset awaiting the embraces of enlightened leadership.
Regional Charleston is now one big place and still a great place to live and work.
But it’s high time to halt the cycle of worry about what we will think of our lack of regionalism 50 years from now.
Ron Brinson, a former associate editor of this newspaper, is a North Charleston city councilman. He can be reached at rbrin1013@gmail.com.