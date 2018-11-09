Over the course of this year, hundreds of thousands of laborers from around the world will arrive here to work with the blessing of the U.S. government. As the debate over immigration rages, these men and women will pick our fruits and vegetables, mow our lawns, care for our children and clean our homes — legally, as holders of temporary guest worker visas.
Many of them will be abused or badly treated. In some cases, that abuse will escalate into human trafficking. For those same visas that grant them the opportunity to follow their dreams also put them in very real danger of being preyed upon by those who would steal their freedom.
The problem is baked into the guest worker system. Fortunately, so is the solution. Fix the system and you go a long way toward ending the exploitation and trafficking. Here is the crux of it: Most temporary visas tie workers to the company whose name is on them. If the worker leaves the employ of that company, that worker’s immigration status changes instantly from legal to illegal. Traffickers use this fact as a weapon, telling workers that if they leave, or even complain about working conditions, immigration authorities will swoop in, deport them, and because they have been deported once, bar them from ever returning. For many, this would be devastating. The ability to work here for part of the year allows them to support themselves and their families in their home countries.
Our organization, Polaris, operates the National Human Trafficking Hotline, which connects victims and survivors of human trafficking to support to get help and stay safe. Our June report based on data from the National Hotline found nearly 800 individual victims of human trafficking who were in this country on temporary work visas between 2015 and 2017. That figure represents nearly half of the victims of labor trafficking reported to the National Hotline during this period whose immigration status was identified. In addition, 70 percent of victims reported immigration threats were used to keep them in situations where, for example, their wages were confiscated, they were forced to sleep in overcrowded unsanitary trailers, or they were made to work 16-hour days.
The rule of law, the idea that there is a right and a wrong way to pursue a life in this country, is being invoked of late as a core value in justifying the zero-tolerance immigration policy at our nation’s borders. If that is indeed the case, the least we can do is ensure the law actually protects those who come here legally. Tying temporary work visas to a single, specific employer means that this important tool for business facing labor shortages can, in the hands of human traffickers, be turned into a precision weapon.
Human traffickers’ use of the immigration system is not unique to those operating within the temporary work visa system. Indeed, immigration threats are a weapon of choice in virtually all sex and labor trafficking situations involving foreign national victims. This is important for policymakers who care about human trafficking to consider as the debate over immigration policy in America continues to simmer. Legislation, such as the bipartisan Visa Transparency Anti Trafficking Act, will go a long way toward heading off these kinds situations, which are not uncommon under the current system.
The debate over immigration as a whole is complex. This should not be.
Bradley Myles is the CEO of Polaris, a D.C.-based nonprofit that operates the National Human Trafficking Hotline.