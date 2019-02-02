A broad community is angry and Norfolk Southern Railroad ought to be utterly embarrassed and ashamed of its corporate self. The abject arrogance last week of its track maintenance crews impacted thousands of commuting motorists in North Charleston and created costs for regional businesses.
And it didn’t have to be this way.
Sure, the railroad needs to maintain its heavily used tracks.
And, sure, such work will always create temporary closures of highways.
But a thoughtful corporate citizen caring about impacts on its neighbors would have planned its project as overnight operations for major highway crossings, perhaps even on weekends, or at least with more precise scheduling that might have spared rush-hour flows. The S.C. Department of Transportation and many counties conduct paving and road-building projects at night to minimize public impacts. It’s a nationwide trend.
But Norfolk Southern’ s reply to such entreaties was hardly “thoughtful” or “caring” — crews work 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday ... period!
And the result was the chaos predicted as soon as the digital signs went up to alert motorists that Ashley Phosphate Road, Ladson Road, Remount Road, Aviation Avenue and Midland Park Road would be closed at unspecified times on busy weekdays. Many citizens managed to contact the railroad’s contractors to get firmer, more precise schedule details — and then began the understandable serial complaining to North Charleston City Council members and state legislators.
“The man I finally was able to talk to at the railroad office was having none of my telling him this was going to be a huge problem,” one North Charleston resident said. “Maybe he didn’t mean to sound so dismissive, but he was.”
This was an assault on public order and North Charleston was ground zero.
Mayor Keith Summey warned of impending impacts, and then declared that such a mess should never happen again.
“Every business day, our city becomes the center of the regional economy,” the mayor said. “Yes, railroads are important, but so are folks just trying to get to work or back home, and so are the businesses just trying to make deliveries. This was handled in ways that show an overwhelming lack of sensitivity to the public. Now, let’s be good neighbors and ensure this is never repeated.”
The mayor’s staff reported that the railroad’s crews did not initially notify the city of its plans. But as soon as those alert signs went up, the city demanded details. The first stages began last November and left rough surfaces at the Ashley Phosphate and Ladson Road crossings — and growing anxiety among motorists about what was yet to come. The worst-case scenario began evolving Tuesday at Ashley Phosphate where more than 50,000 vehicles pass each weekday. North Charleston police devised detours that have started and stopped with the erratic work plans.
To be clear, on most days, Norfolk Southern is a valued corporate citizen providing strategically important transport and logistics operations throughout the state.
But also, it’s an indefensible reality that the railroad simply made this daily operation worse, apparently without even considering the wholesale impacts on a community.
And beyond this void of common sense, we might quickly conclude that this is about money. Nighttime or weekend operations at the highway crossings would have been somewhat costlier. While Norfolk Southern’s stockholders saved a few bucks, commuters and businesses suffered in too many unnecessary ways.
Maybe this giant railroad just didn’t understand the pending consequences; it’s hard to believe the decision-makers would willfully operate this way. In this fiasco, we learn more of the parallel universes in which railroads operate so insularly, with heady franchise and land-rights protections. In too many cases, railroads act with such apparent disdain because they can.
Mayor Summey’s point should frame an angry community’s resolve: “Let’s make sure this doesn’t happen again.”
Here’s hoping our friends at Norfolk Southern agree.
Ron Brinson, a former associate editor of this newspaper, is a North Charleston city councilman. He can be reached at rbrin1013@gmail.com.