The citizens of Berkeley County and the rest of the Lowcountry have something to celebrate this holiday season. Amid rampant development and suburbanization of our most cherished landscapes, the Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust and Open Space Institute have announced the acquisition of nearly 600 acres of historic Lewisfield Plantation off Old Highway 52 near Moncks Corner.
However, this good news is also a reminder that there is more work to be done to protect the Cooper River corridor. We must unite to protect the natural and cultural resources that we value so highly before they are lost.
Father Joseph Tedesco of Mepkin Abbey recently penned a heartfelt op-ed about the pending threat of development on the 800-acre Gippy Plantation adjacent to Lewisfield Plantation. In November, national homebuilder DR Horton hosted a community meeting to discuss annexing the vast undeveloped tract of land into the town to densely develop the site with hundreds of new homes. If Gippy is lost to development, Berkeley County will lose a nearly continuous greenbelt of open space along the Cooper River, stretching from Gippy Plantation to the Naval Weapons Station in Goose Creek.
Father Joe responded to this news by inviting the community to come to the table to find common ground on a positive outcome for the development threats in the Cooper River corridor. He said that “we must work together to establish a tool at the county level that provides resources to protect our significant and valuable natural resources and guides development toward areas where growth can be better supported.”
At the Coastal Conservation League, we agree that such a tool is needed now more than ever. Citizens of Berkeley County and the town of Moncks Corner do not have to accept that every inch of this beautiful landscape will be destroyed by suburbanization.
Berkeley County’s Comprehensive Plan states that there has been a 13.9 percent increase in population between 2010 and 2015 with nearly 77,000 housing units permitted as of 2016. Berkeley County can expect a population increase of 192,500 people without issuing another new permit if all of those units are developed. Keep in mind, the current population of Berkeley County is about 218,000 people.
This does not mean that towns like Moncks Corner should not grow. Instead, plans for growth must focus on the existing community.
Residents of Moncks Corner and Berkeley County have much to lose if Gippy is annexed into the town and developed. About 8,100 cars a day traverse scenic Old Highway 52 between Gippy Dike Road and Dennis Boulevard. The average household generates about 10 trips a day. If 1,000 new houses are built on Gippy Plantation, neighbors will compete with an additional 10,000 trips on the road. Other growth impacts could also harm their quality of life, including the loss of small-town character, important natural resources that provide habitat for wildlife and storage of stormwater runoff and flooding, and the degradation of a historic cultural resource.
Adding to the community threats, every new development requires investment to expand infrastructure such as roads to support added needs. Extending water and sewer lines, school buses, police, EMS and other services means taxes will need to be raised on existing residents to pay for new developments like the one proposed for Gippy Plantation.
Instead, planning for future growth should focus on the existing community with strong downtown plans around Main Street promoting walkability and economic revitalization. The more that communities develop within their existing boundaries, the less investment is needed to expand infrastructure outward into landscapes like Gippy and the Cooper River corridor.
We must fight for what we cherish and protect what we value most.
To protect the rich cultural and ecological heritage of the area we must all unite around the common goal to save the Cooper River corridor and oppose the development of Gippy Plantation. This development poses an immediate threat to the entire corridor. And while we collaborate to save the Cooper River, we must also encourage our local elected officials to help protect our natural resources and identify where to guide growth in a smart and manageable way for the county’s long-term health and quality of life.
Jason Crowley is the communities and transportation program director for the Coastal Conservation League.