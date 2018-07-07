Let’s make this perfectly clear before we go any further: I am not advocating that the students at Lee Central High School in Bishopville start rioting or taking hostages. But someone should do something to get their long-suffering teachers a decent pay raise — and the rest of the state’s teachers, too.
South Carolina has become all-too accustomed to its spot at the bottom of the nation’s education rankings. There are few places here, however, that pay starting teachers worse than Lee County, known as the home of Lizard Man and Lee Correctional Institution.
A new teacher with a bachelor’s degree makes $30,999 in Lee County. Meanwhile, 2 miles from Central High at maximum-security Lee Correctional, which in April became infamous for the nation’s deadliest prison riot in a quarter century, correctional officers start at $34,596. No college degree or grading papers at home on the weekend required. In fact, that Lee County teacher would have to be in her fifth year or have a master’s degree before she made as much as the guard.
The story is the same 45 miles away in Bennettsville. There, Marlboro County’s new teachers with a bachelor’s are paid $31,113 and get their first raise ($662) in year three. A new guard at Evans Correctional, a dangerous medium-security prison, makes $32,560. Before overtime.
Statewide, the average starting salary for correctional officers is $33,289 — hardly a big payday for keeping the peace behind the prison walls. And yet 42 of South Carolina’s 80 school districts pay starting teachers less than newly hired correctional officers, according to the salary schedule compiled by the state’s Department of Education. By the second year, teachers in 29 districts are still making less than they could if they quit and went to work for their local prison.
This is not an argument that we are paying correctional officers too much. Even as the state prison population has been declining, violence against inmates and guards has been increasing. Last year was the deadliest year in the history of the prison system, and the explosion at Lee that left seven dead and 22 injured will ensure this year will be even worse.
A desperate shortage of correctional officers — 1 in 4 jobs is vacant — is partly to blame. The state has raised salaries 24 percent in the last four years to help fill those vacancies. Decently paid guards are also less likely to feel a need to supplement their incomes by hawking bootleg cellphones, drugs and everything else to the highest bidder on the inside.
It’s not an easy sell to ask taxpayers to spend more money on prisons. You would think it would be easier to get them to spend money on schools and teachers who oversee their kids every day. You would be wrong.
Schools, like prisons, are facing a vast sea of vacancies. There is no shortage of reasons thousands of teachers are fleeing the classrooms: lack of respect, too much paperwork, too little support, a teach-to-the-test culture, too little discipline. College graduates are increasingly shunning education as a career.
Money matters. The state’s average teaching salary of $48,769 is about $2,200 less than the 16-state Southeastern average and almost $10,000 less than the national average, according to the most recent data from the Atlanta-based Southern Regional Education Board. Too many teachers are working second and third jobs to pay the bills.
It is a matter of priorities. In his election-year budget, Gov. Henry McMaster proposed $2.2 billion in tax cuts over the next five years, nothing at all for raises for the state’s 50,000 public school teachers. This is no way to Make South Carolina Great Again. In the end, the Legislature approved a 1 percent increase for teachers — more of an insult than a raise.
There is much talk these days about ending the school-to-prison pipeline. One of the best ways to do that is to keep our best teachers in the classroom. Nothing is more important to a good education than a good teacher. The average state prison inmate has a 10th-grade education. You, the taxpayers, make the call: We can pay teachers today or guards tomorrow.
Steve Bailey writes regularly for the Commentary page. Follow @sjbailey1960.
He can be reached at sjbailey1060@yahoo.com.