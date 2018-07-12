Hillary Namba, of Seattle, holds a wire coat hanger and a sign that reads "We Won't Go Back," Tuesday, July 10, 2018, as she takes part in a protest in Seattle against President Donald Trump and his choice of federal appeals Judge Brett Kavanaugh as his second nominee to the Supreme Court. Kavanaugh plunged into his confirmation battle Tuesday, as a fierce debate unfolds over abortion rights, executive power and legal issues that could remake the court for decades. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)