We go through life thinking the First Amendment is followed in the U.S. In practice, that isn’t always true. A case in point is that of Gunther Glaub, who was convicted and sentenced to five years’ probation for a quirky protest in which he sent the bill for his new Chevrolet Camaro to the U.S. Department of Agriculture — and scribbled on it, “Thank you for paying this debt.”
Astonishingly, prosecutors went after Glaub on the theory that sending the government this invoice and a few other bills, including one for his wife’s student loan and another from his credit union, violated the federal law against submitting false claims to the government. A Colorado jury convicted Glaub of five felony charges of submitting false claims to the government after a trial in which the jury wasn’t told by the judge that his actions might be protected free speech. The prosecutors sought a prison sentence, but the judge imposed the lengthy probation, a fine and community service.
Now, more astonishing still, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit upheld the conviction in an opinion that is a masterpiece of legal double talk.
What remains for Glaub is only a last ditch try to get the U.S. Supreme Court to take note — a legal maneuver that’s the equivalent of a Hail Mary pass, given that the 10th Circuit didn’t so much make new law as ignore the law as it exists.
The district court said if Glaub actually intended to defraud the government, that wouldn’t be protected by the First Amendment. That sounds superficially true: Fraud isn’t covered by free speech, whether it’s against a private citizen or the government.
But the court went on to say it wouldn’t consider whether Glaub’s claims were obviously speech, not fraud — because that depended on his intent, which was for the jury to decide. Glaub understandably asked the judge to instruct the jury that his free speech was protected. The court said no.
Once the jury convicted Glaub, the court said it didn’t need to consider the First Amendment — because the jury had determined that his intent was to defraud.
First off, before the case reached a jury, the district court judge should have analyzed whether Glaub’s actions were speech on their own terms — objectively, not subjectively. The answer would have been yes.
Second, even if Glaub’s documents somehow technically were false claims, they were also certainly protests — and protected by the First Amendment.
It happens all the time that a political protest is a technical violation of the law. You don’t lose your free-speech rights in that situation.
As the Supreme Court explained in the landmark 2010 case of Holder v. Humanitarian Law Services, when a criminal law applies to a situation because of something the defendant has said, the court must apply strict scrutiny and ask whether the law in question serves a compelling government interest and is narrowly tailored to achieving that interest.
Glaub was targeted for words he used: “Thank you for paying this debt.” That puts him squarely in the area specified by the Holder case. There’s no way the false claims law would survive strict scrutiny as applied to Glaub. The 10th Circuit utterly failed to apply this correct legal standard.
The upshot is that, unless something remarkable happens, a man will forever be a felon for expressing weird political beliefs that are protected by the First Amendment. One of my New Year’s resolutions, this or any year, is not to let that happen without saying something about it.
Noah Feldman is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist.